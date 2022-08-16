Parker McCollum to ‘Make It Right’ With Free Tickets in Nashville Return

Parker McCollum’s first headlining gig at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on May 21 was a tempestuous affair, to no fault of his own. The outdoor show was marred by severe weather—rain and lightning—that significantly delayed Parker’s set by three hours and forced supporting act Randy Rogers off the stage minutes into his set. Parker didn’t take the stage until after 10 p.m. And by that time, many attendees had left the outdoor venue because an onstage video board noted the concert was “postponed.”

Shortly after playing his abbreviated set, Parker tweeted a thank-you to the fans that stuck around, apologized for the “confusion,” and promised to “come back and do it again sometime soon.”

Well, ol’ Parker may only be 30 years old, but he’s a man of his word.

Parker will be returning to Ascend Amphitheater for a show on Saturday, Sept. 17. And, he’s gonna “make it right” by offering free tickets to anyone who had tickets to the original date on May 21, regardless of whether they attended the show or left early.

Parker Ascends Again

Ticketmaster revealed the news to previous ticket-holders in an email on Aug. 16. And, of course, a couple of those previous ticket-holders work at Outsider. Check out the email below.

ACM Award winner Parker McCollum will return to Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, September 17. McCollum sold out the same venue on May 21, 2022. But the date was marred by severe thunderstorms, which caused a delay of more than three hours, resulting in an abbreviated set.

“I didn’t feel right for the 6,800 people who bought tickets and didn’t get our full show or for the ones who weren’t able to wait out in the storms to see if we’d be able to play. I told my manager the second I walked off stage that night I wanted to come back and make it right somehow,” said McCollum.

Please use the below link to claim your FREE tickets. This is a one time link. We ask you only claim the number of tickets you purchased for the May 21 show with a max of 4.

Offer starts 8/17, 3 p.m. CST. Tickets are non-transferable so claim only if you can attend. Limited time offer on Wednesday 8/17 until Thursday 8/18 p.m.

Get Your Tickets

Well done, Parker.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. CST.

Universal Music Group’s Catie Offerman will open the show at 7 p.m. Big Machine Label Group’s Conner Smith will be the supporting act.