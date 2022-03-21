Pat Goss, Legendary ‘MotorWeek’ TV Mechanic, Has Passed Away

Pat Goss, the beloved TV mechanic and face of “MotorWeek,” died on Saturday, March 19. No cause of death has been revealed.

Many people will recognize Pat Goss as the mechanic who hosted the “Goss’ Garage” segment on the “MotorWeek” program. During the segment, Goss educated people on proper vehicle maintenance and upkeep. He starred in the show for 41 seasons, appearing on the first episode that aired in 1981. “MotorWeek” first broke the news about his death on Facebook earlier this weekend.

“We are deeply saddened to report the unexpected passing of our longtime friend and colleague Pat Goss,” the statement reads. “Who appeared on MotorWeek through forty-one seasons, beginning with our very first episode.

“Goss’ Garage has been a pillar of our program and a must-see segment for millions of viewers who tuned in for the no-nonsense maintenance advice and incomparable car knowledge that Pat dispensed with effortless familiarity and understated wit,” the show continued. “Thank you for everything, Pat.”

According to Fox News, Pat Goss later expanded his “MotorWeek” segment into two physical venues. You can visit Goss’ Garage near the TV mechanic’s home in Lanham-Seabrook, Maryland.

Wife Mourns Passing of ‘MotorWeek’ Host Pat Goss

In addition to the announcement by “MotorWeek,” Heather Goss also announced the death of her husband, Pat Goss. She started a GoFundMe to help “put Pat to rest” after his “unexpected” death.

“It is with devastating sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of beloved Pat Goss this morning,” Heather begins in the statement. “Pat was an inspiration to us all. Not only for his dedication to family, friends, business associates, and the car and boating communities he loved so much. But also for his commitment to being a consumer advocate and educator.”

She continued, “Pat’s long-running radio and television programs, including forty-one years as the host of Goss’ Garage on MotorWeek, informed and educated millions of people on the importance of proper vehicle maintenance. Pat loved sharing his encyclopedic knowledge of all things automotive. [He] led by example in running his many auto-related businesses with integrity and passion over a professional career that spanned more than 60 years.”

While Heather and the staff of Goss’ Garage confirmed how long Pat had been in the business, they did not confirm how old he was when he passed. Conflicting sources say that he was in his late 70s or early 80s at the time of death.

“We will all miss Pat’s mischievous smile, selfless generosity, and gentle spirit. [We] ask everyone he touched to keep him and all of us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement concluded. Heather also ended it by saying, “Thank you for everything, Pat.”