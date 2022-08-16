PHOTO: Blake Shelton Brings Back Iconic Mullet for New Single

Blake Shelton has a new track arriving on Friday. “No Body” promises a throwback, ’90s country music vibe. So the singer is bringing back his old look for the artwork. Check out the photo below.

“Had to bring back the mullet just for y’all. New song out this Friday. Pre-save link in bio,” Shelton captioned the post.

His The Voice co-star John Legend offered up a crying laughing emoji in the replies. Other fans are in love with the tease. “Omg yay!!!!” replied one fan.

“HAHAHAHAHA BUT YESSS,” said another. “yes!!! What goes around comes around again, no matter what age!!! I love it!” said another.

The Oklahoma native sported long hair for much of his early career. His eponymous debut was released in 2001, and he had a mullet poking out from underneat his cowboy hat when he sang tunes like “Austin” and “Ol’ Red.” The latter became the name of his Broadway bar in Nashville. It wasn’t until around the release of his fourth album, Pure BS, that Blake Shelton went with the cleaner cut.

Blake Shelton hooked up this summer to record “Out in the Middle” with Zac Brown Band. That was his first new music since 2021’s Body Language. That record had a couple of collaborations, including “Fire Up the Night” with HARDY and “Happy Anywhere” with his wife, Gwen Stefani. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani return to host The Voice this fall for the first time together since tying the knot. They’ll be joined by fellow coaches John Legend and newcomer Camila Cabello. The 22nd season of the reality competitions debuts on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Blake Shelton on the Road in 2022

Blake Shelton has a few more live dates this year that he’ll navigate through the new season of the show. He’s at YQM Country Fest in Canada on August 27. He has a date at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup on September 3. He’ll pay a visit to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville for two performances on Saturday, September 10. Those dates come just ahead of the season premiere of The Voice. And he heads out to Coachella, Calif. for a special performance on Veteran’s Day. The November 11 show is dubbed “A Salute to Our Heroes,” and with the show being in his wife’s home state, there’s a good chance she comes along for the performance.

He’s already looking to his 2023 calendar, too. Barefoot Country Music Fest is in New Jersey on June 16, 2023. Check out all Blake Shelton’s tour dates and get ticket information at his website.