PHOTOS: Gisele Spotted in Costa Rica With New Man

Just weeks after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out with a new man while in Costa Rica. According to PageSix, the man seen with Gisele has been identified as jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The duo was seen grabbing a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas with Bündchen and Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen was spotted with the kids in Costa Rica early last week. She and her now ex-husband share a property in the Central American country.

Gisele Bündchen enjoys Costa Rica dinner date with new man Joaquim Valente: pics https://t.co/6s6GqFRVNp pic.twitter.com/3skI9kcDHp — New York Post (@nypost) November 14, 2022

The media outlet further reports that it is unclear exactly when the romance began. However, Gisele Bündchen and Valente did a photoshoot for Dust magazine with his brothers, Pedro and Giu Valente, in 2021.

Bündchen previously spoke about the Valente brothers, calling them awesome jiu-jitsu teachers in an Instagram post. “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” Bündchen stated in the February 2022 post. She also said that she felt more stronger and confident as well as empowered since she began practicing self-defense. “I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women.”

Tom Brady Says He Has ‘Zero’ Regrets About Returning to the NFL Amid Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Meanwhile, Tom Brady revealed he has zero regrets about returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement earlier this year. The comment came as rumors circulate about Gisele Bündchen ending things due to his decision to unretire.

“Zero [regrets], no. Definitely not,” Brady declared to reporters late last week after being asked about regretting his decision. “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete,” he also told ESPN. “And I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things – I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

Tom Brady recently announced on Instagram his and Gisele Bündchen’s decision to divorce after 13 years of marriage. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Brady further explained that he and Gisele Bündchen will continue to work together as parents to always ensure their children receive the love and attention they deserve. He also told fans during his Let’s Go! podcast that he wouldn’t let his personal life situations impact his game. “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work,” he said. “And they deal with at home. Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”