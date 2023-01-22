Photos of Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana on Set of Taylor Sheridan Series ‘Lioness’ Emerge

On Saturday, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña were seen on the set of their Paramount+ series Lioness in Mallorca, Spain. The images of the two actors were obtained by The Daily Mail. The Northman star draped her professional outfit in a cozy gray down jacket as she was ready to film sequences inside an airport hangar on the Balearic island. Kidman pulled her blonde hair back in a sleek bun, allowing the classic black leather shoes to complete her sophisticated look.

Meanwhile, donning a sleek gray suit, Saldaña gathered her long hair into a ponytail as she seemed to be preparing for the spy thriller by reviewing her lines. The images of the pair on set were shared on Twitter.

Kidman is not only producing the series. She will also play a starring role as Kaitlyn Meade–a CIA Senior Supervisor and seasoned political master. She’s survived the unpredictable nature of politics for years with her sharp wits and savvy skills. Saldaña is executive producing the project also playing the lead Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program.

Saldaña’s character is entrusted with the formidable mission of training and guiding an elite group of female undercover agents. Taylor Sheridan, the famed showrunner behind Yellowstone, has crafted this Paramount+ series based on a true story about CIA operations.

Over 18,000 extras applied to be in another upcoming Nicole Kidman project

The response to the casting director’s call for extras to appear in a film produced in Holland, Michigan was so overwhelmingly positive that she is astonished. Nicole Kidman is starring and producing the upcoming movie titled Holland, Michigan.

Amazon Studios is busy producing this feature film, shot in both Nashville and Holland. Set amidst the bustling Tulip Time Festival of 2000, this dark thriller follows a schoolteacher whose fears are exacerbated when she begins to suspect her husband is harboring a sinister secret.

“I’ve received 18,000 submissions so far,” she told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. “I’m a little bit in shock. I’m just watching them all come in and this is just unbelievable. People are just excited to be a part of this.” Mainly shot in Nashville, the movie will start to be filmed downtown Holland on April 17th.

After Amazon acquired the script in 2016, progress on the movie has been steady for many years. A plot summary describes the film as a “Hitchcock-ian style thriller. It follows a Midwestern housewife who suspects that her husband is having an affair. As she peels back the surface of her seemingly perfect life, she learns her husband might be leading a dark, secret life.”