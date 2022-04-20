Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals 2022 Lineup: Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Avett Brothers & More

One of the Nashville area’s premier musical events—Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival—has once again curated a stellar lineup. Pilgrimage Festival will return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee (22 miles south of Nashville), on Sept. 24 and 25. This year’s showcase will be anchored by Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, and the Avett Brothers, with more than 30 additional acts.

Pilgrimage At a Glance

Date : Sept. 24 & 25 in Franklin, TN

: Sept. 24 & 25 in Franklin, TN Lineup includes Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers and more

includes Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers and more Food & Drink : Food trucks, beer garden, local craftsmen

: Food trucks, beer garden, local craftsmen Tickets go on sale April 21

Full Lineup

After a two-year hiatus, Pilgrimage Festival returned in 2021 with capacity crowds enjoying music on five stages across the 200-acre farm. You can expect more of the same in 2022.

In addition to Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, and the Avett Brothers, the 2022 lineup will feature Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Brittney Spencer, Black Joe Lewis, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Jensen McRae, Yasmin Williams, Tigirlily, The Brummies, Marc Scibilia, Bexar, Zach Person, Elijah Wolf, Desure, Garrett T Capps, Rosie Flores, Santiago Jimenez Jr, Hog Slop String Band, The Peterson Brothers, Texas Hill, The FBR, People on the Portch, and more.

Two-day GA and VIP passes go on sale on April 21 at 10 a.m. CT, with parking passes available for purchase as well. Fans who purchase VIP passes will score enhanced offerings including exclusive stage-front viewing areas at the festival’s two main stages, dedicated festival entry, access to the VIP Village Pavilion as well as exclusive food and beverage options like a wine lounge, mixology spirits bar, frozen drink wall and more, all of which will be available for purchase to VIP ticket holders. Fans who purchase tickets on April 21 will be able to lock in tickets at their lowest price.

5 Things We Love About Pilgrimage

Along with the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN, is one of Outsider’s favorite festivals to attend.

Here are 5 reasons we absolutely love the event.

Pilgrimage is family friendly, so bring the kids to enjoy the music and fall weather

Lots of room to explore or relax on the 200-acre farm, you can sidle up to your favorite stage or spread a blanket

Diverse lineup features the best of country, Americana, bluegrass, R&B, rock, and more

More than a dozen food trucks, and 30 craft beers on tap at the Craft Beer Hall

Yep, this is during football season (college and NFL), but there are plenty of TVs throughout the festival to catch your must-see game

Check out our sit-down interview with Larry Fleet at last year’s Pilgrimage Festival.