‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shows Off Her Ballet Skills With Her Dogs

Life out in Oklahoma is never boring it seems for the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her dogs as they hang out on the ranch.

For those that don’t know, Drummond is a huge dog person. That is clear on her show, in her Instagram posts, and more. Her basset hounds are her pride and joy outside of her own kids. They are usually keeping her company nowadays as her children have grown up and most have moved out of the house.

Her latest video on Instagram featured her dogs. One of the basset hounds, Fred, has been featured in more than a few posts. In this latest video, it seems that maybe the Pioneer Woman‘s dogs were in on the video. That is until Fred decided that he had seen enough. Check out the post below and see it for yourself.

She showed off her old ballet skills and while the fans in the replies appreciated it, Fred was bored. He gave the camera a quick look before turning around and leaving his spot on the right side of the video. Also, can we talk about that tile that she has outside on the patio? There were a lot of excited replies.

“How fun!” Amy Locurto replied. “I think we were at the same dance studio. I quit after a year because I was an awful ballerina, but I remember these moves!”

“Still got it! I remember the terms and how to do it,” but my mom brain is no longer able to retain the combinations,” Danielle Walker said in a comment.

The Pioneer Woman and her dogs are quite popular.

‘Pioneer Woman’ Enjoys Time with Dogs After Promoting Friend’s Book

The Pioneer Woman and her dogs deserve some fun time. Drummond just got done promoting her friend’s new cookbook in New York City. “Hyacinth” Cyndi Kane is a good friend of Drummond and her new book is all about saving time, stress, and even a little money.

Kane helped Dryummond out with her first cookbook. So, of course, Drummond returned the favor.

“I got to be with Hyacinth in NYC the day her own cookbook launched – a cookbook born out of her efficient, resourceful, sensible, creative, and delicious approach to home cooking. The strange and wonderful rhythm of life is not lost on me, and I couldn’t be happier for my friend.”

After a hard run in NYC, it seems that the Pioneer Woman and her dogs are very happy that she is back at the ranch. Her show is back with new episodes, and things are more normal now. The Drummonds keep on doing their thing out in Oklahoma, and fans can’t get enough of it.