Ray Liotta Dies: Kevin Costner Posts Touching Tribute to His Late ‘Field of Dreams’ Costar

In the wake of Ray Liotta’s death, Kevin Costner has now spoken out. Of course, the two starred in Field of Dreams together. Liotta played the man of the past, Shoeless Joe Jackson. He gave Costner’s Ray Kinsella more than he could handle from the batter’s box. Liotta and Costner were contemporaries, just about a month apart in age.

The actor’s death has taken the internet by surprise and led to a lot of shock. Over the years, Liotta brought many iconic figures to life on the screen.

Kevin Costner Remembers the Late Ray Liotta

Kevin Costner’s message about Ray Liotta’s passing is below.

Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be “Shoeless Joe Jackson” in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray. pic.twitter.com/JQmk1PsuSK — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) May 26, 2022

Costner has not been the only celebrity to come out and express their condolences since Liotta’s passing was announced. The actor was filming a new movie and by all accounts, he was excited about what the project was becoming. He wanted fans to see it. In fact, the actor had three movies in the works at the time of his death.

Among the celebrities that joined Kevin Costner in giving their kind words about Ray Liotta was Lorraine Bracco. She starred with Liotta in perhaps his most well-known performance, Goodfellas. Of course, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, also starring in that film, have released their own statements in regards to the awful news.

“I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing,” De Niro said. His statement also said, “He is way too young to have left us.”

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Pesci said “God is a Goodfella, and so is Ray.”

Ray Liotta Dies at Age 67

It was reported by TMZ that the actor died while in his sleep. He was in the Domincan Republic filming Dangerous Waters, one of the three films that were in the works at the time of his death. However, it was another project, Cocaine Bear, that had Liotta excited according to his last Instagram post.

Liotta got engaged on Christmas of 2020 to Jacy Nittolo and leaves a daughter, Karsen. Liotta is one of those actors that immediately enters your mind when you think about movies and TV mobsters. He was a perfect fit for so many of those roles and had a lot of talent as an actor.

His career was in a bit of a resurgence, but unfortunately, that will not be seen to fruition. Among his active projects for 2022 and 2023 were Black Bird, El Tonto, Cocaine Bear, The Substance, Dangerous Waters, and April 29, 1992. Those films over a swath of topics and themes as well as genres. It would have been something to see these films come to completion with Liotta.

The actor proved that he was one-of-a-kind. Across more than 120 credits to his acting career, he will live on forever in his art and in the hearts and minds of fans.