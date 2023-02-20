Ray Liotta Delivered a ‘Lovely, Moving’ Speech on Final Day Shooting ‘Cocaine Bear’

Actor Ray Liotta passed away just one week after finishing work on Cocaine Bear, the upcoming stylized true story of a bear that accidentally ingested a copious amount of drugs.

Director Elizabeth Banks offered some reflections on working with the Goodfellas star during a panel discussion for IGN Fan Fest. Above all, Banks felt that Liotta was extremely excited about coming to work each day.

“He came to set, I would say, really joyfully to do the job,” she said. “He didn’t shy away from a single part of it.”

Banks, who was joined by Cocaine Bear stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich, also shared a special memory of Liotta from filming: a speech that made the entire crew well up with tears.

“He shot his final moment in the film on his last day. He wrapped, after he shot that,” she remembered. “And he gave a really lovely speech to the cast and crew on wrap. We were all there. It was really moving. People, like, in tears. And everybody on set was so excited to be around him. And that’s the energy that I hope is conveyed in the movie.”

According to one colleague in the film business, Ray Liotta was one of “the most underutilized actors out there”

In a separate interview with Variety, Banks noted that Liotta offered unwavering support for the project at every turn.

Liotta died in May 2022 shortly after filming. He was 67.

“[Ray] came to Ireland with the best attitude,” Banks said with tears in her eyes. “He had a great time. (And) He came for ADR and saw the film, and was like, ‘Oh, my God, the bear looks so good!’” Liotta had traveled to Ireland to rerecord his dialogue for the movie.

In the months following Liotta’s death, his fiancee Jacy Nittolo also offered a few touching tributes. She documented herself inking a new tattoo in Liotta’s memory. And on what would have been his 68th birthday, Nittolo wrote on Instagram, “Today, Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray’s sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself. Today we celebrate you.”

Before his untimely death, Liotta reportedly planned to keep working as an actor, including on a television project titled Black Bird. “I wrote the part for him and he jumped at it,” said Dennis Lehane, who is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. “He’s always been one of my favorite actors and I consider him one of the most underutilized actors out there.”

Cocaine Bear hits theaters on Feb. 24.