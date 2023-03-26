Ray Liotta’s Social Media Account Hacked Nearly a Year After Actor’s Death

Ray Liotta’s Facebook account has been hacked nearly a year after his passing, and the social media tech team is having a hard time getting the matter under control.

The issue surfaced last week when his page mysteriously started filling with celebrity death hoaxes and links to fake new sites, according to TMZ. The social media giant seemingly got a quick handle on the problem.

A representative for the late actor told the publication that everything had been resolved, and they credited Facebook for working diligently to do so while saying that the company has been “an amazing partner in resolving the issue.”

However, it appears they spoke too soon because the mysterious hacker was back at it a few days later.

Just after the page was deemed secure, a screenshot from a pornographic movie popped up. Facebook removed it, and the rep has yet to share if they’ve successfully fended off the perpetrator.

The publication reached out to the representative for an update, but it has yet to hear back. However, as of writing, all of the suspicious posts have been removed from the page.

Ray Liotta Passed in His Sleep in May 2022

Ray Liotta unexpectedly passed away on May 26, 2022. He was 67 years old. The actor was known for films such as Field of Dreams and Goodfellas.

The Emmy winner died inside a hotel in the Dominican Republic. He had been staying on the island while filming an upcoming movie.

“Ray was working on a project in the Dominican Republic called Dangerous Waters when he passed,” his publicist Jennifer Allen told CNN. “He passed in his sleep.”

As of yet, there is no known cause of death. However, PEOPLE reported that authorities did not suspect foul play.

Liotta had a long and celebrated Hollywood career and won several awards for his work, including a coveted Emmy. Following his death, The Hollywood Walk of Fame gave him one last award, a posthumous star.

“Ray Liotta’s all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world.” said the organization’s producer, Ana Martinez, in a statement. “The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood’s film history.”

The actor is survived by his daughter, Karsen, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace. He also left behind a financee, Jacy Nittolo.