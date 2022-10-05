Reba McEntire Opens Up About Starring on ‘Big Sky’ With Boyfriend Rex Linn

Country star Reba McEntire has been in the crime show Big Sky along with her boyfriend Rex Linn. The singer/actress shared what it is like acting alongside her partner.

The show follows “private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

In season 3 of the show, Reba portrays Sunny Barnes, the owner of Sunny Day Excursions. Rex plays her husband, Buck Barnes, in the show as well.

The pair have worked together before, and they love doing it.

“We love working together because when we’re at home, we get to practice, rehearse and he’s a rehearsal schedule freak,” Reba said. “He makes sure I know my lines before I ever go on stage.”

“Sunny runs the whole operation. Sunny is very dominating, she’s bossy, but she knows how to work Buck,” Reba said. “There’s a lot of things Sunny has to do behind Buck’s back because she don’t want to have to explain herself and she don’t want to have to try to talk him into anything. She’ll get her way.”

The star also called her character “very devious.”

The show premieres Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

Reba McEntire Shares Post About Loretta Lynn Following Her Death

Country icon Loretta Lynn sadly passed away yesterday, Tuesday, October 4 in her Tennessee home. Reba shared a post in memory of her friend, and her late mother.

Reba posted a photo of herself and Loretta.

“Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal,” she wrote in the caption. “Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!”

She continued: “I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.”

Many took to the comments on the post to share their support. One fan wrote: “She truly was incredible! Ps. I love when you talk about your sweet momma. And I’m still so glad we were able to meet her. She sure did a magnificent job with y’all!”