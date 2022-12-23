Red Rocks Amphitheater Shatters Attendance Record in 2022, Most Attended Venue in the World

Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater is the most attended music venue in the entire world for the second year running.

In 2022, about 1.54 million people purchased tickets to events held at the famed spot in Morrison, which is just outside of Denver, according to Billboard Magazine. The total is up 31.8 percent from 2021 when concerts and other events brought in 1.17 million.

The jump is surprising because there were two fewer events this year than last. Nonetheless, 371,000 more people somehow managed to fit through the gates with fewer opportunities to do so.

Red Rocks hosted various major-drawing performances over the year, including Zach Bryan, Avett Brothers, Pitbull, and Stevie Nicks. It also continued its Films on the Rocks movie series, which sold 22,443 tickets.

Had the city not forced the amphitheater to cancel events on Nov. 12 so it could rebuild an elevated walkway, the ticket sales would have been even more staggering.

“Denver loves live music and Denver loves Red Rocks,” Ginger White Brunetti, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues said.

Officials Believe ‘Revenge Travel’ is Fueling Ticket Sales at Red Rocks Amphitheater

Brunetti White believes that 2021’s surge “was all about people coming out of the pandemic shutdown [and] wanting to get out and see artists in the great outdoors.” And this year, people are proving that they continue to prefer their outdoor lifestyles.

She also said that there is a new phenomenon called “revenge travel” that’s seeing people leisurely journey long distances away from home for long periods of time because they still remember when they weren’t allowed to do so. And that’s driving bigger crowds to Red Rocks.

Brian Kitts, Arts & Venues Director of Communications, believes only 25 percent of ticketholders were from out of town prior to the pandemic.

No matter the reasons behind the massive popularity, being the top-selling venue in the world means big things for the local community and for Denver Arts & Venues.

The more than 31 percent increase in sales brought Red Rocks’ gross revenue to $59.6 million. In 2021, it racked up $45.4 million. Event promoters reap the biggest cash rewards, but the city still earned $14 million from the venue. With that Denver Arts & Venues is close to becoming a self-sustaining agency.

Kitts added that money also funds “many other arts programs and cultural events, like the Five Points Jazz Festival,” and it covers necessary facility upgrades such as restroom repairs.