Reese Witherspoon Announces Divorce After 12 Years of Marriage to Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are calling it quits after more than a decade of marriage.

The Oscar-winning actress announced the “personal news” on her Instagram page today. The couple would have celebrated their 12th anniversary on Sunday.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” she wrote. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon explained that their shared son, Tennessee, is her and Toth’s “biggest priority.” And she asked her fans to please give them space as they “navigate” their “next chapter.”

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” she concluded.

According to PEOPLE, a source said that the two ” really are the best of friends. And this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Parting on Good Terms

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth began dating in early 2010 after meeting at a party about three years after she and Ryan Phillippe divorced. They married in Ojai, California, just over a year later on March 26, 2011.

“It happened out of the blue,” she told Elle in 2012. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was, like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] ‘You don’t know me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. I don’t know you!’ Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’ Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person.”

Toth is a co-head of the motion picture talent department at Creative Artists Agency, which specializes in film packaging and distribution deals, according to the company’s official website. He currently represents a long list of A-List celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey.

Reese Witherspoon was previously married to Phillippe from 1999 until 2007. The actors share two children, a daughter, Ava Phillippe, 23, and a son Deacon Phillippe, 19.

This is a developing story.