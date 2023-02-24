Reese Witherspoon Remembers 2005’s ‘Walk the Line’ Fondly: ‘Huge Experience in My Life’

As she gears up to release another musical project almost 20 years later, Reese Witherspoon remembers how much she loved shooting Walk the Line. Witherspoon, who won an Oscar as the iconic June Carter in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic, walked the red carpet Thursday for the premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six. As the executive producer of the Prime Video series, Witherspoon promised the “best television show ever” during interviews.

“Taylor Jenkins Reid wrote the most amazing novel. It read like a movie or a television show, like just episodic. And it felt like this is a time period that people are obsessed with. But we haven’t seen something in this time period in so long,” she said. “It just was so ready to be the best television show ever.”

The musical dramedy mini-series details the sudden rise and fall of the titular rock band during the 1970s LA music scene. Witherspoon said the music, much of which the actors performed themselves, not only binds the series together, but also brings out the chemistry of the stars. For Witherspoon, watching the stars create and record music for their roles reminded her of her own time on the set of Walk the Line.

“It was a huge experience in my life, doing Walk the Line, the Johnny Cash story. And the time that we spent rehearsing and learning the songs together made us really connected,” Witherspoon shared, saying that the same bonding became apparent with the stars of Daisy Jones & The Six.

Reese Witherspoon told the cast they would remember making music together forever

The stars of the series — including Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and more — even performed well enough to cut a legitimate soundtrack for the show. Producers released the song “Regret Me” in January; and a full-length album, Aurora, which is both a plot device in the storyline and an actual musical album recorded by the cast, is due out next month.

“I remember visiting [the cast] in the studio and I was like, ‘You guys are gonna remember this forever, as an actor, as a band member, as a fellow performer.’ They just supported each other. They were there for each other and you could tell they have insane chemistry,” the actress and mogul gushed.

“I went to this session where they played the songs and I nearly fell out of my chair,” Witherspoon added. “It was just so beautiful that they had taken the time to learn these instruments. And to really learn to be in sync with each other.”

Riley Keough agreed, saying it was “crazy” that she and the rest of the cast basically became a real band during filming.

“It’s pretty amazing. I think we really came from not being able to play anything on a guitar or sing really, to having a full record going out which is like it’s crazy to us I think,” Keough said. “We had months of jam sessions, so we had months of rehearsals, so we were basically in band practice for, I don’t know, a year.”