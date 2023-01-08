‘Remember the Titans’ Star Wood Harris Reveals Top 4 Sports Movies of All Time

If anybody knows a good sports film, it’s Remember the Titans star Wood Harris. After all, Rember the Titans is easily one of the greatest sports flick of all time. Now, the 53-year-old actor is revealing his top sports movies of all time.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Harris started with his film before listing Any Given Sunday, Rudy, The Blind Side, and Invincible. He then added that his final favorite film is none other than Adam Sandler’s football comedy, The Waterboy.

Remember the Titans hit theaters on September 29, 2000. According to IMDb, the film is based on a true story of a newly appointed African-American coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated unit. Starring in the film with Harris were Denzel Washington, Will Patton, Ryan Hurst, Donald Faison, Ryan Gosling, and Craig Kirkwood. The film was pretty successful and even secured $136.8 million at the box office.

Wood Harris & Ryan Hurst Previously Recalled a Racist Incident Around Filming ‘Remember the Titans’

During an interview with GQ Magazine in 2020, Wood Harris and co-star Ryan Hurst spoke about a racist incident that occurred while filming Remember the Titans.

Harris and Hurst both recalled experiencing different treatment during a meeting about Remember the Titans. They agreed that the experience definitely had something to do with racism. Although Hurst declined to name the person involved, he did say that the actors’ interaction was with someone he described as a white woman. He noted that her entire posture changed when Harris joined in their meeting.

“[Harris] said, ‘Just watch how she treats you, watch how she treats me,’” Hurst explained. “We went in there, I sat down and I was talking with her and she was on her elbows leaning close to me. Then Wood walked over and she moved her chair back a little, leaned back, crossed her legs, crossed her arms, and Wood looked over at me and nodded at me.”

Hurst then stated that he counted the interaction among several incidents working the sport’s film set. “It just showed me, it doesn’t matter how socially aware [you are],” the Remember the Titans star continued. “Experientially, as a white man, you’re boring to be f—ing ignorant.”

Both Actors Supported the Calls for Protests Among Athletes

Meanwhile, both Harris and Hurst agreed they supported the calls for racist justice from professional athletes. Hurst even went on to say that he was in “full support of every sport that has been protesting in the way they have.”

“Sports really puts people together,” Harris also stated. He also reflected on the struggles his mother went through while she was growing up. “My mother grew up in that era where she couldn’t go to a restaurant, but I can’t feel that. Sometimes white people might understand something but not garner a feeling for it. Sometimes, the feeling is what makes you really get it.”