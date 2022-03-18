‘Return to Space’ on Netflix Trailer Released: See First Look at the Elon Musk SpaceX Documentary

Elon Musk’s Netflix documentary trailer is out, and fans can see SpaceX’s two-decade-long rise to power in “Return to Space.”

People magazine recently shared the documentary’s trailer from Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The film covers “the inspirational rise of SpaceX and Elon Musk’s two-decade effort to resurrect America’s space travel ambitions.”

The film also looks at the first crewed mission to leave American soil since the 2011 Space Shuttle. The directors say the film is an intimate portrait of the engineers and astronauts chosen for the historic moment.”

Elon Musk Netflix Movie Set For Next Month

The Elon Musk Netflix documentary opens with the tech billionaire narrating the clip.

“Earth is the cradle of humanity,” Musk says. “But you cannot stay in the cradle forever.”

The short, two-minute clip touches on crew superstitions and fears. Throughout the clip, astronauts and other SpaceX officials talk about Musk’s grand vision. Eventually, the clip’s tone goes back into an appreciation for Earth.

Musk waxes on how space and being out there “makes him feel great to be alive.”

The Elon Musk Netflix trailer comes out weeks before the official documentary hits Netflix accounts on April 7.

Vasarhelyi and Chin past work includes “Free Solo.” That documentary followed free solo climber Alex Honhold in his ascent of the famous El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park in 2017. Honhold and other free solo climbers do not use ropes or harnesses in rock climbing.

Musk Documentary Follows Astronaut Duo, International Space Station

The directors focus on astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley as they take SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in May 2020 into space. The space flight marked the first flight of American astronauts on American-made rockets since July 2011.

Vasarhelyi and Chin also spend a good bit of time with the International Space Station and mission control with Musk and his SpaceX team. The footage sees the duo come back to Earth in “a dramatic splashdown.”

Elon Musk gets all sorts of attention in this upcoming Netflix documentary. You wonder if he’ll be Tweeting about it regularly. The documentary’s poster shows Musk in profile with his eyes lifted into the sky next to a rocket launch for a dramatic effect. Both poster and trailer bolster the Tesla and SpaceX CEO as he dedicated himself to becoming an entrepreneur and space exploration pioneer.

Musk Talks About Mars Mission

Elon Musk talked about a crewed Mars space flight by 2029 this week.

NPR took note of the billionaire’s revised plans.

A Tweet from Twitter user Space_Hub tagged the man and asked him about his guess for a future Mars landing. The photo showed the moon landing with the 1969 date. An additional image showed the red planet with 20–.

On Wednesday, Musk came up with his 2029 date. The goal is something Musk has talked about since 2016, saying he wanted a human passenger rocket with a permanent city on the planet.

“It’s something we can do in our lifetimes,” he told an audience of 100,000 watchers at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico.