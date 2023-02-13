Rihanna Fans Buzzing Over Apparent Pregnancy Announcement During Super Bowl Performance

It seems that Rihanna is expecting baby number two with her longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy-winning singer just became a first-time mother in May when she gave birth to a son, and during her Super Bowl LVII performance tonight, it looked like she subtly announced that another is on the way.

The singer’s rep followed up with The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the show and confirmed that Rihanna is in fact pregnant. But before anyone confirmed the rumors, Twitter users were certain that she intentionally showcased a baby bump with her tight-fitting red body suit.

To really put all eyes on her belly, she wore an unzipped red track coat over the suit and fastened it just below the bump. Then to top everything off, Rihanna appeared to intentionally rub her belly with the world watching, and most people thought that was as good of an announcement as any.

As everyone knows, openly speculating that someone is pregnant can be an unwise choice. But between Rihanna’s maternal dance moves and outfit of choice, people were comfortable with their assertations that congratulations were in order.

“Is #rihannapregnant trending yet!?” asked @Iam_xSOUTHPAWx.

“We really though Rihanna was goin announce new music but she announced she pregnant again,” @shvrnmafia added.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show was Rihanna’s First Live Performance in Seven Years

The Umbrella singer took a break from her career to stay home with her son, who is now nine months old, and before giving birth, it had been years since she performed live. But interestingly, she credits her son for getting back in front of the crowd.

“When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, [hisses] ‘You sure?’ I’m three months postpartum,” she told Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis ahead of the game, per Variety. “Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.”

“But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all … It’s important for my son to see that.”