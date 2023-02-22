Riley Keough Talks Music and Family Legacy Ahead of New Series ‘Daisy Jones’

Actress Riley Keough finally gets to take the stage like her famous grandfather, Elvis Presley, once did for a living many years ago. The 33-yer-old star of the new Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six recently sat down with ET to discuss her new show and how it felt to channel her inner musician.

Adapted from the bestselling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the new show stars Riley and Sam Claflin as Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, two talented, charismatic, and volatile lead singers of a rock band in 1970s California. In the show, the band rockets to fame and then suddenly, and inexplicably, decides to call it quits.

According to Keough, who is the granddaughter of rock legends Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, the hardest part about acting like a musician is juggling all of the different details of being on stage.

“It’s pretty amazing. I think we really came from not being able to play anything on a guitar or sing really, to having a full record going out which is like it’s crazy to us I think,” she said. “We had months of jam sessions, so we had months of rehearsals, so we were basically in band practice for, I don’t know, a year.”

Sam, who graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 2009, echoed the sentiment.

“It was not only playing the guitar but singing whilst I’m playing the guitar. Then also trying to move like I know what I’m doing and I’ve been doing this my entire life whilst also singing in an American accent, whilst also running on no food because I was trying to lose weight for the part,” he confessed.

The stars did eventually laugh about being “bad” musicians once they realized that the other was struggling, too.

“Up until then, it’d just been like me auditioning alone and him auditioning alone, and it was this moment of like, ‘Oh, we’re both f**king bad,'” laughed Riley.

“Yeah, oh phew, it’s not just me, I thought maybe she’s miles ahead of me, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, we’re both, we’re both terrible,'” Sam agreed.

When asked about continuing her family’s musical legacy in a series, Keough downplayed the seriousness of it all.

“I certainly wouldn’t put that pressure on it. I don’t know if there is continuing my grandfather’s legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me,” Riley said of making the show. “I’m not a musician — or I am now I guess.

“I’ve listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I’ve been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff,” she continued. “But I’d never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun.”

Daisy Jones & the Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.