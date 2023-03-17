‘Road House’s Conor McGregor on Working with Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor will soon make his acting debut when the Road House reboot hits theaters this year, and thanks to co-star Jake Gyllenhall, the experience has been great.

Journalist Adam Glyn caught up with the two-time UFC fighter outside an event in New York City this week and asked about McGregor’s Oscar-nominated co-star, and McGregor sang nothing but praises.

“Great man, great guy,” said McGregor, per Daily Mail. “He was very patient with me, helpful. We shot some good stuff for the movie and can’t wait to see it come to fruition.”

Deadline reported last August that Conor McGregor was starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake. However, his role has remained completely under wraps.

As of yet, all we know is that the fighter is playing an original character. Not even the name has been revealed.

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ Remains Surrounded in Mystery

The movie itself has also been covered in mystery. The plot will follow Gyllenhaal in the lead as Elwood Dalton, a retired UFC fighter who moved to the Florida Keys and takes a job as a bouncer at a rowdy roadhouse. Once he gets there, he realizes something is amiss in paradise. So, it will likely be quite similar to the original 1989 film that starred Patrick Swayze as Dalton.

The movie, which will run on Amazon Prime, began production in the Dominican Republic in late 2022. Along with Gyllenhaal and McGregor, it also stars Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, Daniela Melchior, Hannah Love Lanier, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Travis Van Winkle, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, Bob Menery, and B.K. Cannon.

Amazon has not dropped a firm debut date yet, but it is rumored to be later this year.

While speaking to Glyn, McGregor admitted that he enjoyed filming the classic remake, which is now in post-production. But, he’s not looking to turn his acting career into a full-time gig. When asked if we will start seeing him in more movies, he said he “really” wants to get back to fighting. So, we’ll take that as a “no.”

“Everything’s moving really, really well,” McGregor added. “Had a great experience with the Ultimate Fighter reality show. Some great fights on the show, had some great training with the young hungry guys. And yeah, [the] face-off against [Michael] Chandler, I’m excited to get going.”