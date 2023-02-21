Rosie O’Donnell went on a TikTok rant regarding the trail derailment and chemical spill that’s currently devastating East Palestine, Ohio. Nearly three weeks after the disaster, O’Donnell feels like “nothing’s being done” about it, and that the EPA is to blame.

“I’ve been reading all the news about this horrible train derailment and chemical spill – toxic poisoning – in Ohio. Fish dying, chickens dying, and animals getting sick and people getting sick. And then the EPA comes out with a very non-alarmist ‘Everything’s okay. Don’t worry about a thing’ statement, and it’s infuriating,” she said Friday on social media.

“I don’t trust the EPA. I don’t trust them. After 9/11, I don’t know how anyone could,” she also said. “There was no clean up. There was dust everywhere. Toxic, horrible, cancer causing. And they lied to the American people.”

O’Donnell’s 9/11 comments reference the EPA’s then-directive for citizens to return to the World Trade Center crash site prematurely, despite toxins in the air. The EPA later admitted to the blunder.

“I heard a reporter say if I was there, I’d pack up my kids and go. Well, you know what? Not everyone can do that,” she explained. “They don’t have anywhere else to go. People are living month-to-month, week-to-week. They don’t have stored up reserves to go stay in a hotel for two, three months, a year.” she went on. “This is a tragedy of epic proportion, and it’s criminal negligence by that chemical and train company. And nothing’s being done about it.”

Rosie O’Donnell said her stance has nothing to do with politics, as many citizens now equate any attack on government agencies as an attack on liberalism, itself

The Norfolk Southern train derailed earlier this month near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border while carrying toxic chemicals. The resulting catastrophe has overwhelmed the small town and sent the community into disarray. The EPA has publicly told residents to return to their homes despite a litany of social media videos showing polluted riverbeds and dying plant life. Norfolk Southern even skipped the townhall meeting where local residents could demand some accountability from the corporate-owned rail company.

An outspoken liberal personality, O’Donnell took care to clarify that her reaction had nothing to do with politics and more to do with the current state of government and corporate relations.

“People are like, oh you finally woke up [to leftist incompetence],” she said in a follow-up video. “No, I didn’t finally wake up. This is exactly what I feel at all national tragedies. This is what I feel; compassion for my fellow man, disappointment in a government that doesn’t take good enough care of its people, and frustration at the way corporate entities seem to have impunity in this country now.”