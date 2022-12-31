Russell Crowe Donates Large Amount to Help Save Crow Named Russell

Respect. This is what you love to see. Legendary Australian actor Russell Crowe is reportedly worth a cool $120 million. So it’s great to see him put that money toward a noble but random cause.

According to the New York Post, Crowe paid $600 for a sick bird to get surgery to resolve an eye infection. The owner of the crow reportedly raised more than $2,700 in total to help get the bird back to health. But Russell Crowe helping out just because the random bird was named in his likeness is pretty awesome.

“A Christmas Miracle happened today as Russell Crow was given amazing support by a very famous actor with a very similar name,” said Helen Motteram, who owns the bird. “I honestly couldn’t believe it as I opened up my emails today and saw his campaign! It’s incredible.”

The caption continued, “we honestly are so grateful for all the love and support we’ve received. Generous donations in such a hard time. I am forever thankful and totally numb with the emotions I’m going through,” Motteram wrote on Facebook, emphasizing Russell Crow — the one with wings — is “grateful.”

“I hope I can return the favor to every single one of you. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such amazing friends, family, and connections,” she added.

Russell Crowe The Actor & Russell Crow The Bird Go Way Back

This apparently is not the first time Russell Crowe, the star of such iconic films as The Gladiator, 3:10 To Yuma, and Cinderella Man, has shouted out to the bird named after him online.

“Haha cool, what a nice lady Helen is to look after the poor blighter,” he said. Russell Crowe the actor also suggested his namesake listen to songs from his musical project, “The Indoor Garden Party.”

The big-time Hollywood actor from Australia surprise the bird’s owners with a little financial assistance to help with the medical procedure was a bit of a surprise. At first, the crow’s caretakers didn’t believe the payment was from the real Russell Crowe, but it appears everything checked out.

Russell Crowes Biggest Career Regret Is Turning Down A Movie Role As Johnny Cash

Russell Crowe has been a Hollywood star for four decades now. And he’s joined the list of elite Oscar winners thanks to many wise decisions along the way. But he does have one overwhelming disappointment—turning down his chance to play Johnny Cash.

“It was one of those things of internal morality. It was like, ‘This is a dream job for me!’ I’d been playing and singing Johnny Cash songs since I was a little boy,” Crowe said in an interview. “But I felt that I would be then getting stuff that I hadn’t earned.”

Though Crowe ultimately turned down the opportunity to star as Johnny Cash in the on-screen movie, the two did strike up a friendship over their mutual respect for good movies and good music. And just because it’s a good song that Crowe and Cash would both probably like, here’s one of Hardy’s newest songs, The Mockingbird & The Crow.