Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.

Throughout his life and acting career, Elliott always makes it a point to be present for his family. This includes his daughter – who inherited her parents’ talents for entertaining and singing. Cleo Rose Elliott is the only child of Sam Elliott.

How Many Children Does Sam Elliott Have?

She is an actress and model

Cleo Rose was born to both Sam Elliott and actress Katharine Ross

The model/actress was born September 17, 1984

Sam Elliott’s Family: Katharine Ross History

Both Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross were accomplished actors when they met each other on set of the 1978 film “The Legacy.” Ross was already established as an Academy Award nominee for her starring role in “The Graduate” opposite Dustin Hoffman. And Elliott recalls that when he very first met her, he was too intimidated to speak with her.

“My wife, Katharine Ross, and I both worked on Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but I didn’t dare try to talk to her then,” Elliott begins. “She was the leading lady. I was a shadow on the wall, a glorified extra in a bar scene. It wasn’t until we made The Legacy [in 1978] that we actually interacted.”

Ross echoes her affection for Elliott at the time.

“We’ve always enjoyed working together. We met working, and we’ve done maybe five things together. And then this was the first time in quite a while that we’ve worked together. It’s fun.” She said. “It’s easier than real life.”

The two were married in 1984 – this was Ross’s fifth marriage and Elliott’s first. They continued working and creating a name for themselves in Hollywood while raising their daughter Cleo Rose.

Cleo Rose Elliott’s Rise to Brief Fame

Living in the heart of Malibu, Cleo Rose quickly took after her parents and became interested in music early on. When Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross noticed this, they supported her and got her into singing lessons.

Once she mastered those basics, Cleo Rose also took up the guitar and flute, garnering her own skillset and coming into her own.

Training at multiple acting and singing schools, Cleo Rose developed her skills as a songwriter and a musician. She also trained under Charity Chapman, who taught her classical opera and became somewhat of a mentor.

Cleo Rose Elliott Steps Out of The Spotlight

Following her years of study, Cleo Rose then became interested in modeling and appeared in several fashion shows and on the cover of The Malibu Times.

In 2008, Cleo Rose went back to music and then released her first solo album titled “No More Lies,” to a successful debut.

She said at the time,“I’m working on selling this one and working on some more songs. My parents are totally supportive of this. They’re just happy I don’t want to be an actor.”

While the daughter of the famous Sam Elliott enjoyed some successes with her music career, it was mostly short-lived. She’s since strayed from the public eye and kept her private life generally private.

While the former model never married, she has been in a longtime relationship with non-showbiz partner Randy Christopher Bates. The two often share photos on social media of their quiet, loving life together. It was reported in 2021 that the couple was engaged, however, there hasn’t been any more news about their future plans.

A Brief Dispute

Though there are not many details surrounding the incident, for a brief time, Cleo Rose did not have a great relationship with her mother. The two had a hard time getting on and Ross’s daughter even once tried to stab her with a pair of scissors. This resulted in a temporary restraining order filed by Ross from Cleo Rose.

Whatever the cause of the rift was, the famous actress ended up not pressing charges against her daughter. The two worked things out in the years that followed and now have a much better relationship today.