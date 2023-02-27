Sam Elliott & His Wife Katharine Ross Absolutely Stole the Show at the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Sam Elliot and his wife Katharine Ross caused a stir at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild awards red carpet. Elliott was there at the event to represent his role in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1883. The prestigious ceremony is voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA union, Wide Open Country reports.

On the red carpet, Elliott and Ross were a picture of love. While Elliott kept it classic in a tuxedo sans tie – just as he typically appears on screen – Ross looked elegant in her black dress adorned with white details plus an equally classy jacket.

After meeting on set in 1969 while filming the Western classic, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Sam Elliot and Ross have been happily married since 1984. The couple has one daughter, the musician Cleo Rose Elliott.

Sam Elliot was floored to nab the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor

At 78 years of age, Elliott received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his performance in 1883. He beat out heavy hitters like Steve Carell (The Patient), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), and Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer Story).

The award was presented to Elliot by Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza. Before beginning his speech, the Tombstone star quipped about needing notes for his speech. “Wonder if anybody else is gonna read anything tonight,” he said, brandishing a piece of paper. “I do this because I didn’t expect to be up here. I only have 43 seconds to say this and I’ve already wasted a half of that.”

“What can I say in 45 seconds, after just receiving the most meaningful acknowledgment of my 55-year career from a group of my peers?” Elliott added. “Many of whom I don’t even know, or know only from afar as a fan who respects their work. Not time to say enough.”

The ‘1883’ star is the second oldest man to win the coveted award

“But I can say thank you. I can tell you that I’m honored and grateful to be in your company, whether in this audience or at home,” Sam Elliot added. “After seeing the work of my fellow nominees, I’m not sure I should be standing up here, but I’m sure I’ll get over that.”

Elliot then hoisted the award in his hand. “I’m gonna treasure this guy, this gal, because it comes from all of you, my brothers and sisters from SAG-AFTRA. I’ll treasure it as a constant reminder of 1883. What a gift it was for all of us on both sides of the camera.” Of course. he went on to thank the series creator and Yellowstone mastermind, Taylor Sheridan.

By taking home the SAG award, Elliott has earned himself a spot in history. He’s the second oldest actor to accept an individual television acting prize. Paul Newman was 81 when he won his for Empire Falls in 2006.