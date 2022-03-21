What Sam Elliott Movies Are on Netflix?

Sam Elliott has been in the movie business for what seems like countless decades now. Because of his longevity in the business, he has starred in a lot of different roles. Folks from different generations recognize Elliott for the different roles has played over the years. Some folks remember him from “We Were Soldiers” or “Tombstone” and others know him from “Hulk” or even the television program “The Ranch”. Elliott is a legend for a reason in Hollywood.

Here are all the current Sam Elliott movies available to stream on Netflix.

Sam Elliott Movies Netflix

Up in the Air

The Golden Compass

We Were Soldiers

The Good Dinosaur

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

The Company You Keep

Barnyard

The Contender

Mask

Grandma

Marmaduke

I’ll See You In My Dreams

Frogs

Digging For Fire

The Big Bang

The Alibi

Prancer

Fail Safe

Fatal Beauty

Sibling Rivalry

The Legacy

The Shadow Riders

Rough Riders

Perhaps one of the most notable movies ever was the classic “Road House“. For the younger folks, perhaps you have never taken the time to check out this 1989 film that starred the late Patrick Swayze. Kelly Lynch also starred in the film alongside Sam Elliott. It was definitively an ’80s-style action flick and one that still holds up in the 21st century.

This Sam Elliott movie is of high acclaim on Netflix. It was released in 2017 and sits at a 77 percent Tomato Score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. Elliott plays the starring Lee Hayden in this Western, alongside former “That 70s Show” stars Laura Prepon and Nick Offerman.

Not a film, but incredibly popular nonetheless. This was a show that Elliott soared in alongside more “That 70s Show” alums Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson. For the folks who loved the original sitcom on FOX, this was the show for you. However, after four seasons, and eighty episodes the Netflix original came to an end. In the show, Elliott plays Kutcher’s dad.

“Tombstone” was another big-time Western movie. It’s set in the town it’s named after in Arizona. However, it’s set back in the 1800s, like his current drama on Paramount+ with Taylor Sheridan. The cast was stacked in this one with Elliott, Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer. The trio is outlaws during this time who come after a lawman who is trying to get away at the end of his career quietly.

A very different kind of movie for Elliott. However, a lot of folks forget about this 2003 film. With the popularity of Marvel, this early film in the early part of the 21st century is largely forgotten. In the film, Elliott plays Bruce’s ex-girlfriend’s dad. So much is different about the franchise and the Hulk that viewers see in this particular film, but it was different and one that Sam Elliott fans love a lot that was lost in the archives.