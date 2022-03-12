Sam Elliott’s Blistering ‘Power of the Dog’ Criticism Made Jesse Plemons ‘Laugh’

Despite Sam Elliott’s criticism of the Oscar-nominated film “Power of the Dog,” at least one of its stars is saying they aren’t too bothered by the “1883” actor’s comments. The most recent person to speak out is Jesse Plemons, who says he laughed about the criticism.

According to Variety, Plemons didn’t hear Elliott’s comments firsthand but found out about them by another actor. He says it doesn’t bother him because not everyone needs to like the film.

“I laughed when I heard. I don’t know why,” Plemons told Variety reporters. ”And I haven’t listened to it so I’ve heard it from what people have told me. I know there’s some undertones to what he said, but I also feel like you don’t have to like the movie and that’s totally fine. Not everyone has to like it.”

After seeing the film, which is up for 12 Academy Awards, Sam Elliott went off about the Western.

“What the f— does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American west? And why in the f— does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it is.’ That f—ing rubbed me the wrong way, pal,” Elliott said previously of the film.

Further, Kody Schmidt McPhee of “Power of the Dog” also commented about Elliott’s comments recently.

“…because I’m a mature being and I’m passionate about what I do, and I don’t really give energy to anything outside of that. If anything I just had a little bit of a laugh,” he added. “Good luck to him.”

Though many of Sam Elliott’s followers showed agreement with him, the actor still faced some backlash. This happened once word got out that the film disappointed him.

“Power of the Dog” star Benedict Cumberbatch also had a reaction about the negative comments Sam Elliott made.

“I’m trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here,” the actor said. “Without meaning to stir over the ashes of that […] someone really took offense to – I haven’t heard it so it’s unfair for me to comment in detail on it […] to the West being portrayed in this way. And beyond that reaction, that sort of denial that anybody could have anything other than a heteronormative existence because of what they do for a living or where they’re born,” he said.

He continued:

“These people still exist in our world. Whether it’s on our doorstep or whether it’s down the road or whether it’s someone we meet in a bar or pub or on the sports field, there is aggression and anger and frustration and an inability to control or know who you are in that moment that causes damage to that person and, as we know, damage to those around them.”