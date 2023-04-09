Scott Eastwood Posts Epic Location Footage from ‘Wind River 2’ Film Shoot

Scott Eastwood is on location in the beautiful Rocky Mountains as he shoots the follow-up to Wind River.

The actor took to Instagram earlier this week to show off the stunning view he gets to experience every day while he films his project. In a video, he took a break from work and captured an exceptionally breathtaking shot for his followers.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Look at that!” he says in the clip as he pans over the snow covered mountains. “That John Denver’s full of sh**. The Rockies. The Canadian Rockies.”

“Little bit of those Canadian Rockies to make you feel small on this planet,” he captioned. “Making movies.”

Wind River: The Next Chapter will continue Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 hit that starred Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Martin Sensmeier, and Kelsey Asbille. Filming kicked off last month with new batch of actors, which includes not just Eastwood but also Jason Clarke and Chaske Spencer.

Sensmeier will also reprise his role. Renner and Olsen are not linked to the film.

Scott Eastwood’s ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Co-Star Dwayne Johnson Sends Shoutout

Sheridan will not be helming the sequel. Instead, Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) will be taking the director’s seat.

The first movie saw a hunter and FBI agent scouring a Wyoming Native American reservation while trying to solve the murder of a young woman. According to Variety, Scott Eastwood’s installment will also be set on the Wyoming reservation. However, the crew is actually filming in Calgary, which is in Alberta, Canada.

“As a wave of murders remains unsolved, the FBI enlists the help of Hanson, who finds himself embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante, and the Reserve he calls home,” reads the description.

When Eastwood landed the a spot in the anticipated sequel, his former The Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson was quick to send a congrats.

When Scott Eastwood posted news of his casting on social media, Johnson commented with “Congrats brother. Claske [Spencer] is a brilliant actor. Lots of power and mana he brings. Have fun.”

Unfortuntely, it’s unclear who Eastwood is playing in Wind River: The Next Chapter. A release date has yet to be set.