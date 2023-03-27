Scott Eastwood Receives Heartfelt Message From Dwayne Johnson After ‘Wind River’ Sequel Casting

Following the news that he has been cast in the upcoming Wind River sequel, Scott Eastwood received a heartfelt message from his former The Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In his latest Instagram post, Eastwood shared a screenshot of the big news, which also reports John Clarke and Claske Spencer have also signed onto the production. “Off to the Wind River reservation,” Scott declared in the caption. Johnson also wrote. “Congrats brother. Claske [Spencer] is a brilliant actor. Lots of power and mana he brings. Have fun.”

Wind River: The Next Chapter is a follow-up of the 2017 original film, which starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan wrote and directed the first film. For the upcoming sequel, Kari Skogland will be taking over as the director. Obviously like the original film, the sequel will be taking place on the Wind River Native American Reservation.

“As a wave of murders remains unsolved, the FBI enlists the help of Hanson, who finds himself embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante, and the Reserve he calls home,” the description of Wind River: The Next Chapter reads. Along with Scott Eastwood, Spencer, and Clarke, Martin Sensmeier will also be appearing in the film. Unfortunately, Renner and Olsen are not set to return for the sequel.

Along with the ‘Wind River’ Sequel, Scott Eastwood Will Be Appearing in ‘Fast X’

While working on the production of Wind River: The Next Chapter, Scott Eastwood will be preparing for the release of the next Fast & Furious film, Fast X.

According to Deadline, Eastwood will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise as “Little Nobody,” who is the right-hand man to Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody. Eastwood’s character first appeared in Fate of the Furious in 2017 and helped Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto track down cyberterrorist Cipher (played by Charlize Theron).

Scott Eastwood previously spoke about being a huge fan of the Fast & Furious franchise. “I’m a huge huge fan,” Eastwood told The Independent. “From the first one, I was a die-hard fan. I like original concepts – the first movie was an original concept.”

Eastwood stated that it was a “no-brainer” to say yes to Fate of the Furious. However, he did admit it was pretty emotional for him, due to the absence of the franchise’s key star, Paul Walker. “I think it was a little emotionally charged because of Paul,” Scott said. But then I realized that this was an incredible opportunity to be part of something that continues on his legacy. I was like, ‘I’ve got to do this thing.’”

Eastwood will be appearing with Diesel and Theron as well as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, and Alan Ritchson in Fast X.