Sean Penn Calls on US and Poland To Supply Fighter Jets To Ukraine

Actor Sean Penn, who traveled to Ukraine at the beginning of the Russian invasion a few weeks ago, said he spoke with the country’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak on Wednesday. Penn took to Twitter after the conversation to express Ukraine’s apparent need for jets as the fighting intensifies.

“I just got off a call with President Zelensky’s Chief of staff, Andriy Yermak,” he wrote. “Somewhere in the bureaucratic chain between our White House & the Polish Government, the desperately needed jets are not yet delivered to Ukraine. Public outcry may find the bottleneck, though.”

Poland earlier offered to bolster Ukraine’s government with its entire fleet of jets in exchange for the opportunity to purchase American F-16s at a later date. Ukraine has also asked for other military donations like helmets, supplies, and ammunition.

As the fighting moves into its third week, lawmakers in America have drafted letters to President Biden urging him to make a deal with Poland. Many activists seem to believe that Poland’s air force provides the best chance at providing aid to Ukraine currently.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby balked at the proposal, though. He said that direct American involvement (including the sale of F-16s) “raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance.”

Kirby did say, however, that talks with Poland and other NATO countries remain positive.

Sean Penn appears to have taken it upon himself to advocate squarely in favor of Poland’s intercession into the war on Ukraine’s behalf. Penn recently shared a newspaper article on his Twitter timeline titled, “It is the world’s duty to do all we can to stop Vladimir Putin.”

Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary

Apparently, Penn even walked “miles” to the border of Poland, himself, to capture footage for a documentary that he’s filming about the escalating situation.

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car,” Penn said in a tweet. “Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage; the car is their only possession of value,” he also tweeted.

Penn has also publicly praised Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his response to the crisis.

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind,” Penn said in the statement. He then later shared it to Twitter.

“President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle,” he went on to say. “Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”