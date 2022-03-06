Sean Penn Details First Hand Account of Crisis in Ukraine

Sean Penn is speaking out about his recent experiences in Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion in the country.

That’s right, folks — Sean Penn, the popular actor and co-founder of the nonprofit Community Organization Relief Effort (CORE), sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday night. Penn spoke about what it was like to be in Ukraine during the Russian invasion. He was there to film a documentary for Vice Films about the ongoing events.

What You Need To Know

Actor Sean Penn interviewed with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about his experience filming a documentary in Ukraine

Penn walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning his car

He was very impressed by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

Penn’s nonprofit CORE is assisting people in Ukraine

Penn believe’s Putin made a “most horrible mistake for all humankind”

Sean Penn Talks to Anderson Cooper About Experiences in Ukraine

One of the things that stick out from Sean Penn’s interview with Anderson Cooper is what he saw at the border. Penn was attempting to cross the border into Poland before ultimately abandoning his car and walking for miles. He says that it was startling to see so many women and children trying to get out of the country.

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

Sean Penn was also very impressed by Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky. He met with him both the day before and the day of the invasion.

“I don’t know if he knew that he was born for this, but it was clear I was in the presence of something,” Penn said. “And again, I think reflected of so many Ukrainians, that was new to the modern world in terms of courage and dignity, and love that comes out of the man and the way he has unified that country.”

“I think Mr. Putin certainly added to paving the way to that,” he added.

Penn’s Nonprofit CORE is Assisting Ukrainians in Need

At the end of his interview, Sean Penn detailed how CORE is working in Poland to help refugees at the border. He said his nonprofit is handing out hygiene kits, water, and giving cash assistance to people as they cross the border.

“We’re working out [how] to bring our staff into the other side as well because you really have to kinds of struggles of the refugees. One trying to get out of the country and the other figuring out what to do in the country because a lot of these people, plenty of them well-to-do, left their jobs and bank accounts behind.”

In the end, Penn condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision.

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”