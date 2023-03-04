Shania Twain Reveals Her Ex-Husband Is Still With Her Former Best Friend 15 Years After Affair

Country music superstar Shania Twain revealed that her ex-husband and then-producing partner, Robert “Mutt” Lange, is still in a relationship with Twain’s former best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Lange famously had an affair with Thiébaud 15 years ago, which sent shockwaves through the country music community.

Ironically, Twain eventually married Thiébaud’s ex-husband, Frédéric, who also faced a divorce due to the affair. Shania, now 57, and Frédéric cemented the couples swap six months after each of their own divorces finalized.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Twain revealed that she and Lange still co-parent their son Eja, 21, but never speak.

“Mutt and I parent well together — for people who don’t talk to each other,” she said. “We’ll just text. We both love our son so much, so we don’t play any games like that. We have the same priority; we share spaces for him. No nonsense there.”

Twain also confirmed that both couples survived the swap and are still together 15 years later. She said she saw “how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain” after the affair was exposed, and while she felt “fragile,” he seemed “thoughtful.”

“Fréd’s so smart,” she said after quipping that the two couples played music chairs. “This is one of the smartest people I know, [and] he didn’t know [about the affair] either. That helped me feel better. I got what I deserve. I got the greatest man on the planet.”

Shania Twain said she found out about the affair between Lange and Thiébaud the day after her ex-husband asked her for a divorce

Shaina revealed of the betrayal: “I had a total panic attack. I just told her that she was a bad person – that’s all I could get out! When I left her, I thought, ‘You’re such a wimp, you coward!'”

Shania met her friend Marie-Anne through work. Mutt and Shania had moved to Switzerland to escape the madness of Shania’s career taking off, and they hired Marie-Anne as Lange’s assistant and interpreter.

When the affair came out, Shania said she felt “ready to die” and even pleaded with her former friend to leave them alone. “I am dying, and I can’t take it any more. This is killing me. Have mercy,” she said to Marie-Anne in an email. To make matters worse, Twain had previously confided in Thiébaud with her marriage troubles, including her suspicion that Lange was having an affair.

Frédéric Thiébaud eventually pieced together the same evidence, including receipts, and told Shania what he had found. From there, the house of cards came tumbling down.

Years later, Shania has found peace and joy amidst the rubble: “I don’t take any day for granted any more. Fred has give me a new lease on love.”