Skip Bayless Thinks ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Should Play Him in a Movie About His Life

During a recent episode of his show, FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless opened up about a possible movie being made about his life and that he’d love to see Yellowstone‘s Kevin Costner portray him. We can all dream, but we’re not so sure that one will come to fruition, Skip.

The sports analyst recently invited his wife, Ernestine, onto his show for a rare appearance. Fans loved seeing his other half, and numerous interesting stories popped up while Ernestine was a guest. In an episode of The Skip Bayless Show this week, Bayless shared that the couple received an offer to star in their own reality show. Additionally, the 70-year-old revealed his wife’s plan to adapt her book for the big screen.

In 2019, Ernestine released her book Balls: How to keep your relationship alive when you live with a sports-obsessed guy. Almost three years later, his wife is planning to turn her book about their life together into a movie. That prompted one of Skip’s fans to ask: “What actors would you want to cast in the upcoming movie about Ernestine’s book?” That’s when Skip Bayless shared his answer about Hollywood legend Kevin Costner.

“It would have to be Kevin Costner,” Bayless replied on the show. “Only because for 17 years, Ernestine has told me, ‘You look just like Kevin Costner.’ I’m not sure I see that, but that’s what she sees. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

In Skip’s defense, Costner has played many sports-based roles during his iconic career. He’s starred in American Flyers, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, Tin Cup, Draft Day, and more. But we’re not so sure Costner would sign on for this particular project. As one social media user pointed out, they don’t exactly resemble each other. But Skip is right, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Skip Bayless Chose Kevin Costner, But Who Would Portray His Wife?

Kevin Costner isn’t likely to be waiting by the phone for a call and offer from Skip Bayless. Yet it’s a fun question to answer to think about a famous actor to portray you in a movie. The FOX Sports analyst also shared one other casting choice he’d make when picking an actress to portray his wife. He went with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker.

“For her, it would have to be Sarah Jessica Parker, as you know, of Sex and the City fame,” Bayless said. “Wherever we go, to this day, somebody inevitably says, ‘Has anybody ever told you, you look like Sarah Jessica Parker?’ And she’s like, ‘Yea, I have, thank you. I appreciate that.’ I think she loves that and I think that would be her dream come true if Sarah Jessica would play Ernestine Sclafani Bayless.”

It sounds like the movie project is still in the early stages of its creation. Therefore it might take some time before we have any further information on its possible production. We’ll have to wait and see if Skip Bayless and his wife can rope in Kevin Costner and Sarah Jessica Parker for the upcoming film.