‘Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson Dominate Streaming with This Cop Flick You’ve Never Heard Of

During his time on Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam proved that he was A-list TV material. Jax Teller was the kind of character that all the ladies wanted and all the guys wanted to be. Unfortunately, Hunnam’s success on television didn’t translate to the big screen. He saw some Hollywood success with Pacific Rim in 2013, but none of his other cinematic outings truly moved the needle for him. At the same time, Mel Gibson was a massive box office draw for decades. Then, he ran into a long line of controversies that made him a rarity on the big screen. Now, the two are seeing some mutual success in a crime flick that few people have heard of.

Last Looks sees Hunnam stepping into the role of Charlie Waldo, a disgraced ex-cop who gets pulled into a murder mystery by a private eye. He’s investigating the murder of a television star’s wife. Gibson plays Alastair Pinch, the eccentric TV star who everyone believes killed his wife. Currently, the movie is rated 68% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has a 49% audience score. So, the general consensus is that it’s a pretty decent movie.

Middle-of-the-road reception aside, Last Looks is crushing it on Hulu. According to Giant Freakin Robot, Last Looks peaked at number two on the streaming service. That’s saying something. Hulu’s lineup currently features some bona fide classics. The Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson-led flick out-performed movies like Heat, Liar Liar, and Ghostbusters. It also left one of Hunnam’s biggest flops, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword in the dust.

What This Could Mean for Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson

Last Looks is based on a crime thriller novel by the same name. Author Howard Michael Gould penned the book as well as the screenplay. It is one of several books based on Hunnam’s character Charlie Waldo.

The movie is seeing success on streaming platforms around the world. It only got a theatrical release in the UK where it made about half a million at the box office. That success might be enough to produce a small franchise based on Gould’s novels. If that happens it might be the springboard Hunnam needs to finally make a name for himself on the big screen.

Mel Gibson has been effectively canceled for years now. However, it seems that people are glad to see the leading man return to the screen. Critics, for their part, praised Gibson’s acting and his ability to steal scenes. So, Last Looks could be the beginning of a rebirth of Gibson’s long-running career.

Time will tell what Last Looks means for Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson. For now, it provides a rock-solid vehicle for both actors.