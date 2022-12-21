‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actress Reveals She Nearly Died, Details Terrifying Experience

On Tuesday (December 20th), Sons of Anarchy star Kristen Renton revealed that her husband, Nick Manning, saved her life earlier this week after she began choking.

While explaining her near-death experience, the Sons of Anarchy star shared on Instagram, “Sooooo about last night… This guy totally saved my life. The Heimlich maneuver really works, I can promise you that now. What a crazy, scary experience. I was so lucky he was with me, otherwise who knows what would have happened.”

The Sons of Anarchy cast member went on to further praise Manning for saving her life. “Thank you for always being there, and being willing to get puked on,” she stated. “Good story for the grandkids someday.”

Fans of the Sons of Anarchy star took to Instagram to share their support following her choking ordeal. “My friend choked on a bite of chicken a few months back,” one fan recalled. “And I just tried to pat her on the back and made a fist and was doing something to her abdomen I had no idea what to do and some girl hopped up and did the Heimlich. It was scary to watch so I am soo glad he was with you. I literally thought of you last nite randomly.“

Another fan then shared, “Whoa!!!! Glad he was with you too!!! Glad you’re ok!!”

Kristen Renton Opens Up About How She Got Into Her ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character

While speaking to Fandomize in 2021, Kristen Renton spoke about how she prepared to play her Sons of Anarchy role, Ima.

“What’s funny is I based her largely on someone that I knew,” Renton said about the Sons of Anarchy character. “The thing about Sons is that when you have a project that is so well written and the ensemble is so phenomenal, it’s so easy to do a good job when you’re surrounded by greatness.”

Renton then said that her goal was to elevate herself up to meet where her Sons of Anarchy co-stars were. “It was something that I just slid into because the scenes were so great, and they gave me such great dialogue to work with so I kept just thinking, ‘OK, what would she do in this situation,’ and I just of just went with it. It was so much fun to play!”

When asked about her current projects, the Sons of Anarchy actress said she’s working a little more behind the scenes. “I’m working with a director friend of mine creating a book and a docuseries. I’ve been approached to participate in a docuseries as well. I’ll probably also come back to the front of the camera and do a little more with that too. Right now though I really like being on the creative side.”