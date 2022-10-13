‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Bringing New Western Series to Netflix

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is joining the long list of people who are making a jump to the Western genre with a new Netflix series titled The Abandons.

According to Variety, the 10-episode action drama has been in development since 2021. And Sutter is serving as both showrunner and executive producer through his SutterInk production company. The series will take audiences back to Oregon’s frontier in the 1850s.

“As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back,” reads the official logline. “In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

Kurt Sutter Has Been Planning His Western Since Before ‘Sons of Anarchy’

In 2021, Sutter told Deadline that he started envisioning this series before he brought Sons of Anarchy to the screen. And he admitted that the plot was born from the story of La Cosa Nostra and Bonanza, which he rewatched during COVID lockdowns.

“We are on the Western Frontier, somewhere between the Dakotas and California, small cattle town, circa 1850,” he said at the time. “So, it’s post-Gold Rush, pre-Civil War, and then, some natural resource is discovered.”

“You have this wealthy family, where the Hearst-like character comes in, and the aristocrats in Italy. And they try to buy out the ranchers. Most sell out,” he continued. “And then the ones that sort of refused are kind of forced out or tragically go away. But there’s this one group of families that won’t sell. They band together. They stand up to the oppressor. Choices are made. Some of them violent, and then, like the peasants in Sicily, they take matters into their own hands and create their own destiny.”

The news means that Kurt Sutter is getting back to work after leaving his Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC. FX allegedly fired him after crew members made complaints about his on-set behavior almost three years ago to the day.

Since his exit, he has only two projects, a series titled Diva. Clown. Killer and a movie Titled This Beast. Neither has been released.