‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fan Fav Tommy Flanagan Set to Star in New Thriller Opposite Russell Crowe

Former Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan will appear in the new crime thriller, Sleeping Dogs, currently filming in Australia. Russell Crowe, whom Flanagan worked with in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, is also attached. Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan and The Equalizer star Marton Csokas, will round out the cast.

The film is based on the novel The Book of Mirrors by E.O. Chirovici, Deadline reports. Crowe reportedly stars as former murder detective Roy Freeman, who must re-open a disturbing case from his past at the same time he’s undergoing treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The case in question involves a murdered college professor (Csokas) and a mysterious woman (Gillan) who perhaps can’t be trusted. Crowe’s Detective Freeman agrees to reopen the case in order to test his memory,; but soon he begins seeing the evidence is a completely different light.

Fans of FX’s Sons of Anarchy remember Flanagan best for playing Filip ‘Chibs’ Telford on the biker gang show. He also reprised the role in a 2019 episode of Mayans M.C, a sequel show to Sons.

Flanagan currently appears in Starz’s Power spinoff, Power Book IV: Force. He also recently appeared in Westworld and Peaky Blinders, as well. In Gladiator, Flanagan played Cicero opposite Crowe’s Maximus in the Oscar-winning film.

Mayans M.C. debuted in 2018, and given the popularity of ‘universe-inspired’ shows like Yellowstone, other Sons shows may follow. The upcoming fifth season will be Mayans final season, though, FX announced in January.

Tommy Flanagan’s facial scars are the result of a knife attack outside of a Scottish night club where he worked as a DJ

“No need to start a petition,” Mayans star J.D. Pardo told fans in January. “This was a creative decision that we made together. I will address this w a little more thought when I get a moment. We are on set filming Season 5 right now. Can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store this season! Much love to you all!”

As for any chance of a Flanagan guest appearance on the final season of Mayans, Flanagan isn’t holding his breath.

“I’m doing a proper show now,” he said, adding he thinks Chibs has become a “sweetheart” and is “riding through the mountains with a smelly leather jacket on. God bless him.”

Flanagan’s new boss agreed last year in an interview with Deadline.

“I loved Chibs too but we need [Tommy] over here,” said writer, and creator behind the Power empire, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Jackson produced the hit series in collaboration with Courtney A. Kemp.

In Power Book IV: Force, Flanagan plays Walter Flynn, a Chicago-based crime lord with a long rap sheet.

“[Walter] been top dog for 30 years in Chicago, no one hands you that in a f—ing gift basket,” Flanagan told Deadline. “To get on top like that, you’ve got to have some serious cojones on you. [Tommy] is going to get slapped! I can’t wait for you guys to see this story.”