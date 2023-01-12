‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayans MC’ Comes to an End After Season 5

The FX network announced that the Sons of Anarchy sequel, Mayans MC, will be hitting the brakes after season 5. On Thursday, FX Networks chairman John Landgraf declared at the Television Critics Association press tour that their show will finish once season 5 is completed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mayans MC follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a Mayans M.C. motorcycle gang member on the California-Mexico border. Season 4 featured a popular storyline about a war with fellow MC, The Sons of Anarchy.

FX Entertainment President of Original Programming Nick Grad elaborated on the decision through a statement. “The Mayans have battled for respect, territory, and power through four intense seasons. [They] have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under EZ’s newly claimed leadership,” Grad said. “[Co-creator] Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.”

“20th is my home. Dana, Karey, and Jane are family who’ve always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself,” added James. “I’m so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I’m deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick, and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who’s been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create.”

Season 5 of ‘Mayans MC’ is set to have more SOA crossover

At the conclusion of Season 4, members of the Mayans grieved their lost brother Coco (Richard Cabral). But it wasn’t all bad news! Sons of Anarchy aficionados were elated to witness Kim Coates return as fan-favorite Tig. He had an emotional yet joyous reunion between him and OG Marcus Alvarez (Rivera).

In the episode, Isaac’s reaper tattoo was finally revealed as an allusion to SOA. The character is the younger brother of Les Packer (Robert Patrick), President of SAMCRO’s San Bernadino chapter. Packer had been undergoing cancer treatment and is surprisingly still alive. It makes total sense for Mayan MC‘s last season if Les made a return.

When the series returns, EZ (Pardo) will be leading Santo Padre. He was responsible for successfully overthrowing El Padrino and seizing control of the organization. Alvarez wanted to bring peace between SAMCRO and Santo Padre. However, it seems that EZ is determined to drive them into a war. Hopefully, this sets up an epic Sons of Anarchy/Mayans M.C crossover – something fans have been hoping for.