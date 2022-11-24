‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Reveals Absolutely Stunning Thanksgiving Photo

Kim Coates, who starred as Alexander “Tig” Trager in the hit FX series Sons of Anarchy, shared an absolutely stunning Thanksgiving photo with fans on Twitter.

The actor posted a picture of a bursting orange sunset going down over a beautiful mountain range in the backdrop. The sky, filled with shades of orange, yellow, and purple, looks purely majestic. In the foreground of the photo, we see a grass meadow and trees and houses dotting the edge of the picture.

The snapshot displays just how peaceful a Thanksgiving Kim Coates must’ve had this year.

Happy MERiCAN Thanksgiving peeps. I’m thankful for sunsets like this .. thankful for all you positive thinking always love before hate thinking and doing peeps always and forever ..

enjoy your families .. KINDNESS.

Love and turkey legs from moi

KC x pic.twitter.com/mvmzH3cwwB — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) November 24, 2022

Most know Coates for his turn as Tig Trager, one of the most violent characters on Sons of Anarchy.

One ‘Yellowstone’ Fan Claims the Show Rips Off ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Trager is known for being extremely loyal to the Morrows, Clay and Gemma, and being incredibly devoted to the club itself. However, he maintains a strained relationship with VP Jax Teller because of his tendency for violent outbursts, especially in situations that don’t call for violence.

Trager then becomes the Vice President after serving as Sergeant-at-Arms of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club’s Charming, California charter.

During the first four seasons of the show, he sports the “Sgt. at Arms” patch on his cut. After season seven, he wears the “V. President” patch.

While Sons of Anarchy hasn’t been on the air for years, some fans have crossed over to watching the hit show Yellowstone. And one fan of both shows claims that Yellowstone has recently been ripping off SOA, posting a viral TikTok to share her thoughts.

Lydia Kyle accused Yellowstone of being a “direct ripoff” of Sons of Anarchy. She then claimed the shows became too similar around Season 3, referring to the influence as “undeniable.” She went on to call Yellowstone a “ripoff with no depth” and also said she felt she’d “already seen” the new season of Yellowstone.

However, many fans disputed her reasoning. They said that while shows will sometimes have thematic overlap, the series are both incredibly different.