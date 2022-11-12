‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Announces He’s Ditching Twitter

“Sons of Anarchy” star Ron Perlman is saying goodbye to Twitter. The actor is adding his name to a list of celebrities ditching the platform following Elon Musk’s takeover. Early on Saturday morning, Perlman shared his decision on Instagram. He posted a screenshot of his iPhone home screen. “That big empty space at the bottom right is where my Twitter app used to be. Instagram, it’s just you and me now baby! Let’s make some f–king noise!!”

Given the controversial topic, Perlman had plenty of fans weighing in. Many voiced support, while others voiced criticisms in the comments on his post. “Left Twitter and my blood pressure thanked me,” one fan writes. On the flip side, one person commented, “Best thing to ever happen to twitter…was elon musk.”

At the end of October, Perlman announced plans to get rid of Twitter, in a tweet no less. “Welcome Elon, you little b—h you. And Twitter out…” However, Perlman did pop back on the social media platform on November 5 to fire another shot at Musk. On November 4, Musk posted a tweet that read, “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.”

Even though Perlman said he was leaving Twitter in the dust, he popped back on to fire off a scathing tweet at Musk the following day. “Just popped back on because I couldn’t let this one slide. No Elon, it is you that is manipulating free-speech because as the quintessential narcissist you fetishize that the entire universe must think your way. I’ll be back soon. Cuz your 5 minutes are ticking away,” Perlman tweeted.

Ron Perlman Isn’t the Only Celebrity Leaving Twitter

The “Hellboy” actor is one of several celebrities vowing to leave Twitter since Musk took over the reins. Earlier this month, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg announced that she was leaving Twitter during a segment on the show. “I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But, as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter,” she said.

Other celebrities that are no longer using the social media app include singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, retired pro wrestler Mick Foley, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and TV mogul Shonda Rimes, per NBC News.