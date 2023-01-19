‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress

A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“We kind of started living together, and then there was a pandemic about a month later,” Perlman stated. He noted that he and Dunbar found out real quick whether they were going to make it or not. “ You’re locked down together 24/7 and you’re seeing each other in nothing but sweats and pajamas.”

Dunbar went on to share that she and the Sons of Anarchy star were living in Pasadena, California when the pandemic began. “We were kind of like, ‘Is this going to be really lame if we just launched into suburban life?’” she recalled. However, the situation wasn’t as bad as the couple originally thought. Dunbar said they absolutely love where they live and it turned out to be a good move.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Says Acting Is ‘A Very Intimate Form’ of Discovery

Last month, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman spoke about his acting craft and how he approaches his projects.

“Acting’s a very intimate form of discovery,” Perlman told Variety. He further explained his thoughts by revealing that acting has stages. “First, you read it, to try to understand the world you’re entering into, and your place in that world, then you give your interpretation of it.”

The Sons of Anarchy actor then said that acting is almost like sex for him. He said that he hopes he is satisfying the audience with his performance. “It’s very intimate, and it’s very, very personal.”

Meanwhile, Perlman spoke about how he’s approaching larger projects in 2023. He will be portraying Optimus Primal in the upcoming action-packed flick Transformers: Rise of the Beast. The film will be released in 2024. “I never think of scale,” he continued. “I never think of who’s producing; how much money is being spent? If I did, I’d be crippled by fear.”

In regards to his work with streamers, Perlman is unhappy about the use of streaming services. “The advent of people not leaving their homes to get their culture is taking away one of the great dimensions of the way we get our culture,” he explained. The actor went on to add that people should take their “f—ing house” instead of watching films from home and not enjoying the theatrical experience.