‘Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates Leaves Twitter, Returns After ‘Semi-Goodbye’

Although he previously announced his departure from Twitter, Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates has returned to the social media platform.

In his November 17th tweet, Kim Coates described Elon Musk as being a disaster. “Well my beauties n bruisers … I guess this might be it… can’t thank you guys enough for your guts n brains and funny bones and kindness … hugs all around … peace and love. KC xo.”

However, on November 19th, Kim Coates revealed why he exactly left Twitter to begin with. “For those who care and aren’t smart enough to figure it out .. my semi goodbye Thursday on this crazy space called Twitter was because Elon Idiot Musk was about to blow it all up .. if that still happens then bye bye peeps.. but until then hello hello peeps .. KC .. Boom.”

Kim Coates’ return to Twitter comes just as Elon Musk makes some unusual changes to the social media platform. This included restoring some of the banned accounts (including President Trump’s account). He also introduced “Twitter Blue,” which is a service that gives users a chance to have a blue verified checkmark for $8.99.

Musk’s takeover has cost Twitter as well. The Verge reports that the social media platform had nearly 7,500 employees prior to Musk. It now has around 2,700 employees. However, earlier this week, Musk confirmed in an all-hands meeting with employees that the company was done with layoffs. Twitter is also actively recruiting for roles in engineering as well as sales. His announcement was made the same day that a large number of cuts were reportedly made to the sales department.

While Kim Coates Has Returned to Twitter, He Wasn’t the Only ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star to Leave the Social Media Platform

Kim Coates’ Sons of Anarchy co-star Ron Perlman also announced his departure from Twitter earlier this month. In a post on Instagram, Perlman showed a screenshot of his iPhone Home Screen without the Twitter app. “That big empty space at the bottom right where my Twitter app used to be,” he wrote. “Instagram, it’s just you and me now baby! Let’s make some f—ing noise!!!”

Perlman originally announced his intention of leaving Twitter at the end of October in a tweet. “Welcome Elon, you little bi— you. And Twitter out…” he wrote. But the Sons of Anarchy star did return to the social media platform to call out Musk’s failures. “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.”

Perlman fired off one final shot at Musk. “Just popped back on because I couldn’t let this one slide. No Elon, it is you that is manipulating free-speech because as the quintessential narcissist you fetishize that the entire universe must think your way. I’ll be back soon. Cuz your 5 minutes are ticking away.”