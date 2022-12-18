‘Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates Unleashes on Elon Musk: ‘He Is a Coward’

Lately, it is the chatter – or tweeting – about Twitter itself that is trending on the popular social media site. This, of course, comes after Elon Musks’ controversial buyout of the massively successful social media platform in recent weeks.

Since Musk purchased Twitter just a few weeks ago, he has made several major changes to the popular social media company. Some of these changes include getting rid of much of the board of directors, instituting himself in these roles, making decisions regarding account suspensions, and reinstating some controversial figures who were previously banned.

Among those speaking out about the trending topic are some longtime celebrities with multiple followers. One of these celebrities to speak out regarding Elon Musk and his changes to Twitter is Sons Of Anarchy alum Kim Coates.

Sons Of Anarchy Star Kim Coates Says He’ll “Hang On For A Beat” Despite The Chaos Since Elon Musk Purchased Twitter

In a recent Twitter post, actor Kim Coats took a moment to unleash on the Twitter owner. This post comes after many people decide to hop off the popular social media platform.

“I see more and more of my peeps are getting off twitter.,” the Sons of Anarchy star posts in the December 16 message.

I see more and more of my peeps are getting off twitter. I feel you. I understand all. MUSK has truly fucked it all up. And he’s enjoying it. He’s a coward.. and worse. I’m still gonna hang out for a beat. Still share my news n notes n charities and love n kindness. Peace KC xo — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) December 16, 2022

Kim Coates continues in the message noting that he understands the frustrations some Twitter users may feel toward the recent events following Elon Musks’ purchasing of Twitter. However, the former Sons of Anarchy star tells his fans that he will still be hanging onto his account “for a beat”. Despite the controversy surrounding the purchase of the social media site and the accompanying changes, the actor explains.

“I feel you,” Coates tells his followers in the Friday afternoon social media post.

“I understand all,” the actor continues adding that Elon Musk…or as he calls him, “MUSK” has “truly [f***ed] it all up.”

Coates continues in the Twitter post to theorize that the new Twitter owner is enjoying this chaos and then calls Musk “a coward.. and worse.” He tells his fans the decision to keep his account, for now, is based on wanting to share his news “n notes n charities and love n kindness.” The star ends the tweet with “Peace KC xo.”