Steven Seagal Sells 5,000-Acre California Cattle Ranch for Massive Price

American actor, screenwriter, and martial artist Steven Seagal has reportedly sold his 5,000-acre California cattle ranch for a massive price. According to The Real Deal, the property is located in remote Siskiyou County. It also operates as a nature preserve and cattle ranch under the name Lava Lakes Nature Preserve. The ranch’s description in the listing reads as being a “hidden and private paradise” it also hit the market in 2014 and 2015 with an asking price of $12 million.

Quick Facts

Steven Seagal sold his 5,000-acre ranch in Northern California for $7 million.

Steven Seagal’s recently sold property is operating as a nature preserve and cattle ranch known as Lava Lakes Nature Preserve.

The actor’s former range is consider a hidden and private paradise. It previously hit the market in 2014 as well as 2015.

Steven Sagal sold his Scottsdale, Arizona mansion for $3.55 million last year.

What is Included in Steven Seagal’s Recently Sold Ranch

Steven Seagal’s former California property has nine bedrooms and 10 baths. Its decor style features Buddhist statues and taxidermy bears. The ranch’s original 4,200 square foot home, Olander House, is about a mile away from the main house. Olander House has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is also a third bedroom on the ranch’s property. It has two bedrooms.

The Real Deal notes that the property has seven lakes with notably several specials of waterfowl, bass, and upland birds. The media outlet notes that along with the ranch, Steven Seagal has been selling properties in the U.S. for the past few years. Last year, he sold his Scottsdale, Arizona mansion for $3.55 million. Which is just a little over the $3.5 million he purchased the property for in 2010. He also sold his 8,000 square foot home and 12-acre property in Memphis for $880,000 in 2018.

Steven Seagal Previously Spoke About the Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine

Meanwhile, Steven Seagal recently spoke out about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As previously reported, the actor is banned from Ukraine after being considered as a “threat to national security” due to his friendship with Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

However, despite the banning, Steven Seagal doesn’t seem to have bad blood with Ukraine. While speaking with Fox News Digital last month, the actor stated that most people have friends and family in Russia as well as Ukraine. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda. To provoke the countries to be at odds with each other.

Steven Seagal went on to add that he sends his prayers for both countries and hopes they can come to a positive, peaceful resolution. “Where we can live and thrive together in peace.”