Steven Spielberg Suspects US Government Is Holding Back on UFOs

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg voiced his worry regarding the secrecy from government branches about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena sightings. The iconic director responsible for a number of successful sci-fi films, including the iconic alien movie E.T., confessed that he was both enthralled and eager to learn more about UFOs. Spielberg urged the U.S. government to give more consideration and focus to this phenomenon.

“I think what has been coming out recently is fascinating — just absolutely fascinating,” he explained on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I think the secrecy that is shrouding all of these sightings, the lack of transparency until the Freedom of Information Act compels certain materials to be released publicly, I think there is something going on that simply needs extraordinary due diligence,” he added.

Spielberg went on to stress his own belief in aliens. “I don’t believe we are alone in the universe,” he told Colbert. “I think it is mathematically impossible that we are the only intelligent species in the cosmos.”

Additionally, Spielberg noted that it would be extremely improbable for aliens from a distant place of 400 million lightyears away to visit Earth without the application of a wormhole. Regardless, Spielberg pointed out that, “There is something going on that is not being disclosed to us.”

Steven Spielberg also speculated on if aliens would be hostile or friendly

During the Colbert interview, Spielberg was probed on if extraterrestrials were to arrive at Earth, and whether they would be friendly or hostile. His speculation? Friendly. “I believe if any extraterrestrial civilization has journeyed all the way here, it’s because of curiosity and science and it’s not about aggression,” Spielberg explained.

Steven Spielberg’s films often explore the theme of governmental cover-ups of extraterrestrial beings. However, we now know that Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) have emerged in our modern world. The Pentagon apprehended and destroyed a Chinese surveillance balloon in early February, shortly after it had infiltrated U.S. air space. After three additional unidentified flying objects were destroyed in less than a week, the U.S. military was forced to take another look at their protocol for monitoring and responding to unknown aerial objects, according to Fox News Digital’s report.

Ultimately, Colbert suggested Spielberg should create a sequel to his beloved 1982 film E.T. It’s the story of an extraterrestrial coming to our planet and befriending some children. The film was at one point the highest-grossing film of all time. Colbert confidently assured that the movie would be profitable. However, Spielberg foresaw a possibility that viewers wouldn’t show up to watch it because the predecessor was so cherished. When pushed to divulge if he had ever mulled over scripting a sequel, Spielberg replied, “No, never.”