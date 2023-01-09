‘Superman’ Actor Highlights Importance of Thanking Officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

According to one former actor-turned-law enforcement officer, Dean Cain, every day should be “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.” According to the former Superman actor, it’s not enough to simply honor our heroes in blue once a year.

“They are these regular, wonderful people,” the longtime actor says of our nation’s police officers. Cain adds that those serving in our country’s law enforcement are a valuable asset to all communities big and small.

With the dedicated officers working tirelessly to ensure our neighborhoods or schools, and our loved ones are safe each day. Law enforcement officers are people who, the former star of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman says are “fantastic and wonderful” in their dedication to their roles.

Dean Cain Says That “Every Day” Should Be Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

All across the nation, law enforcement officers are being honored today, January 9, during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. However, Dean Cain feels that one day isn’t enough for honoring our heroes in blue. “Every day should be Law Enforcement Appreciation Day,” Dean Cain says. “When I was a kid, it was, ‘Don’t talk to strangers unless it’s a police officer because they’re good,’” the former actor adds.

From answering the call to help patrol the streets, handling crimes, or ensuring safety as children navigate crosswalks on their way to school a police officer’s job is core to the safety of everyone in our nation. And, as Cain puts it, we need to remember to thank these 800,000-plus heroes who protect our neighborhoods and loved ones every single day.

Dean Cain Feels The Call To Serve With Our Heros In Blue

Dean Cain currently serves as both a deputy sheriff in Frederick County, Virginia as well as a reserve police officer in Pocatello Idaho, reports note. And, both are roles the former Superman player is very proud to step into.

Dean Cain says he joined the law enforcement ranks to give back to the heroes already working so hard in these roles. Furthermore, the star says, it’s important to speak out publicly about how wonderful these law enforcement heroes are.

“The fact that I wear this uniform I think is a statement in itself,” Cain says. According to the actor, a strong law-enforcement base is core to developing any community. It’s important, Cain says, to ensure the safety of a community’s citizens.

“The first thing that any civilized community needs are security, and safety,” Dean Cain explains.

“Who provides that?” he asks, answering that it’s the police officers who take these calls.