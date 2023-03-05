Sylvester Stallone Reveals Why He Isn’t Appearing in the ‘Rocky’ Franchise’s Latest Film ‘Creed III’

Prior to the release of Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III, Sylvester Stallone opened up about why he decided to not appear in the latest Rocky franchise film.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone revealed why he was absent from Creed III. This is the first time in nine films and 47 years that he was not in a Rocky film. He disclosed there was a disagreement about the new film’s tone. “That’s a regretful situation because I know what it could have been,” Sylvester explained. “It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would’ve taken it. It’s a different philosophy – Irwin Winkler’s and Michael B. Jordan’s.”

However, Sylvester Stallone wished Michael B. Jordan and the rest of the Creed III cast/crew well. “But I’m much more of a sentimentalist,” he continued. “I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don’t want them going into that dark place. I just feel people have enough darkness.”

This is the first time that Sylvester Stallone had an issue about which direction the Rocky franchise is going. The actor previously spoke to Variety about his resentment about the franchise’s rights in 2019.

He told the media outlet at the time, “I have zero ownership of Rocky. Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault. It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ I was furious.”

Michael B. Jordan Talks About Sylvester Stallone’s Absence From ‘Creed III’

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan recently spoke about what it felt like to not have Sylvester Stallone appear in Creed III.

“First of all, Sly and Rocky’s DNA is through this entire franchise,” Jordan explained to HOT97 just before Creed III hit theaters. “You can’t have these movies [without that]. That underdog spirit, I think, connects the underdog in all of us…”

Jordan then stated that he wanted his character Adonis Creed to stand on his own two feet and in order to do so, the film’s cast and crew had to go into the past. “What were those transformative years, those childhood traumas that shaped [Adonis] today? I think the room for this story was really about Adonis Creed moving forward with his family, and having him move forward. That’s kind of how we rolled out the story for this one.”

According to IMDb, Creed III follows Adonis Creed as he thrives in both his career and family life. However, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces and the “face-off” became more than just a fight. Jordan starred and directed the film. Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors starred as well.