Sylvester Stallone Speaks Out About Potentially Returning For a Second Season of ‘Tulsa King’

Wait a minute, could Sylvester Stallone be looking to get out of a second season for his first TV show, Tulsa King? That stands to be a real possibility. Stallone, who plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the show, was noncommittal about returning. He talked about it in a recent interview. Apparently, the TV grind is a bit much compared to Stallone’s usual time spent on feature films.

“It’s beyond tough,” Stallone said in an interview with Variety. “I can’t believe some people have done this for four, five, or six seasons. It’s brutal, compared to filmmaking. I’ll never say, ‘This is a hard shoot’ again on a feature. It’s a vacation compared to this! It really is… Can they shoot it in my home in Palm Beach? That’d be nice. I talked to my wife about it. If she comes along with the kids to the set to visit, perhaps. But it’s a big decision, it really is.”

Sylvester Stallone Was Complimentary Toward ‘Tulsa King’ Cast, Crew

Stallone has said in the recent past that the work on Tulsa King was quite a load. During the wrap party, he was quite complimentary of the crew and his fellow cast members. And remember that this show has a couple of high-powered people behind it in Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter. To not have Stallone come back for a Season 2 would probably be devastating to the entire project. Well, if Stallone made that call, then Sheridan and Winter would have to make a decision themselves. We also should note that streaming platform Paramount+ has not given the go-ahead for a second season of the show at this time.

Still, Stallone anchors quite a cast for Tulsa King. Who would take over as the lead in the show if he does not come back? One person in the cast who does have experience as a leading actor on a TV series is Dana Delany. She plays Margaret on the show. Could they make her a mob boss too? Maybe we are stretching the bounds of reality here. And who in the world really would be able to take over a spot held down by Stallone?

His mere presence makes for a great show. Did we mention that this is the first time Sylvester Stallone has ever starred in his own TV series? He’s more used to the grind of feature films. From his comment, he knows how the movie world rolls compared to TV. His mild insistence that this is a big decision might shake some fans to their core. It’s still up to the streaming platform if they are going to bring Tulsa King back for another season.