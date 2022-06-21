Sylvester Stallone Wants a ‘Tulsa King’ and ‘Yellowstone’ Crossover with Kevin Costner

Tulsa is a town with a lot of history. Sylvester Stallone is set to star in Tulsa King, as a member of the mafia, and he wants to head out west. With Taylor Sheridan on the project, it feels like the Rocky star is going to pressure him for a Yellowstone crossover. How would Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton react to dealing with a certified mobster?

Starring as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, Stallone is a capo in a New York mob family. In other words, he’s a captain in the ranks. Manfredi is sent, as a punishment, to set something up in Tulsa, Oklahoma of all places. There’s going to be a lot of fun action for us to see.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Sylvester Stallone was asked about a crossover, and he’s clearly on board. So, look out Yellowstone, “The General” might come to town. Stallone is excited about the possibility of working with Costner, “I’ve known Kevin for like centuries,” he said.

Check out the video below and see what Stallone says would be an “offer [John Dutton] can’t refuse.”

Heading into Season 5 of the Dutton saga, it feels like EVERYONE wants a piece of the Sheridan flagship series. Sylvester Stallone could be a formidable foil to Dutton. Come into town and try to buy the ranch for the mob boss.

So, what’s most exciting about Tulsa King is that it’s Stallone’s first mob role. He hasn’t really touched that genre and now, as a disgraced capo, it feels like he’s going to build his own empire. When the show premieres on Sunday, November 13, fans are going to see the crew get built.

Sylvester Stallone is finally going to take on the small screen, and it feels like the perfect role.

Sylvester Stallone Series will Have a Huge Premiere

When Tulsa King debuts on November 13, it’s going to be a big night. If you remember, Yellowstone will also premiere that night. But, Sylvester Stallone’s new series won’t just show one episode. It’s going to feature two brand new episodes, instead of just one.

Alongside Stallone will be Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, and so many others. The cast, as usual with a Sheridan production, is more than impressive. That’s what fans have come to expect from these Paramount shows.

So, this is going to be a huge deal. Sylvester Stallone is yet another big-screen star being brought to television and it’s going to have that big-screen feel. Tulsa King should be awesome. It’s a mob story told in the middle of America, not somewhere on the coasts. But, I’m sure it’ll have some of those same mafia tropes and stories, but with a fresh take.