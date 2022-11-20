Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Broke One Major Paramount+ Record

For Sylvester Stallone, the opener of Tulsa King provided a solid opening to the show and broke a Paramount+ record. Can you guess which one? OK, so the show helped the streaming platform have a record number of single-day subscriber sign-ups. Since the streamer’s relaunch, this first day on the air put Paramount+ in high regards when it comes to new members in one day.

“This is a significant milestone for Paramount+ and a clear indicator that our strategy of offering a total household product inclusive of marquee local sports, live events, breaking news and a broad range of premium originals is working very well,” Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of Paramount Streaming, told Deadline in an interview. Giles adds that the ever-growing universe of Taylor Sheridan along with local market football games is playing a role in the streamer’s growth. At this time, Paramount+ is one of the leaders when it comes to streaming platforms.

Sylvester Stallone’s New Show Gets Good Score From Fans

Sure, Tulsa King provided some big boosts when it comes to additional people signing up. Meanwhile, reviews were less than stellar for the new show, Giant Freakin Robot reports. Rotten Tomatoes gave the show a 73% approval rating. It added these comments: “Sylvester Stallone still commands the screen with his swaggering charm, but Tulsa King’s stale comedy often feels like ordering spaghetti with marinara and instead getting egg noodles and ketchup.” Fans didn’t care about criticism like this because they gave Tulsa King an 88% score.

Tulsa King comes from Sheridan and Terence Winter, who share both writing and producing duties. The show follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone, a New York Mafia capo who just finished up a 25-year prison sentence. His boss ends up sending the just-released capo all the way over to Tulsa, Oklahoma. That’s where “The General” puts his stakes down for a new empire.

As his new show is taking off with great fanfare, Stallone also is keeping his eye on what happens at home. Some of you might know that he recently reconciled with his wife Jennifer Flavin after she filed for divorce. There was something about the whole situation that grabbed Stallone’s attention. He talked about it in an interview with The Sunday Times. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,’ Stallone said. “It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn.” Work is something that does drive Stallone a lot. Yet he’s giving more attention and time to his familiy at this point of his life.