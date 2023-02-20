Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Might Film Outside of Oklahoma Next Season

Sylvester Stallone and his Tulsa King production crew might be packing their bags. The next season could be filmed outside of Oklahoma. In a statement, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office declared that it had not yet been approached regarding production of Season 2 of the Paramount+ show, which was renewed back in November 2022.

“The production certainly shined a bright spotlight on our state’s film and television industry,” the statement read. Tulsa King was shot in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, thanks to the financial support provided by the “Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021”, ABC affiliate KTUL reports.

Of course, Tulsans have ardently celebrated the show’s launch on streaming platforms and actively contributed to its success. Consequently, they are greatly dismayed at the suggestion of relocating production outside their city limits. “I feel like they’re breaking up with us,” Tulsan Adam Shepherd told the outlet. “It’s called ‘Tulsa King’,” noted Tulsan Riley Nix. “Why should we have it anywhere else?”

In November, Jeanette Stanton – director of the Oklahoma Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture – declared to KTUL that no other production has been able to generate more funds than Tulsa King. “Tulsa King is actually the largest scripted television series to hit Oklahoma,” she explained.

Locals loved having Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ shooting in their city

Meanwhile, other locals were just happy that the Stallone hit showcased their city. “I think Tulsa sometimes gets a bad rap. I think it will show that it’s still a beautiful city,” explained Tulsans Alicia Kane. “I’m excited that other people can see it.”

For Stallone, shooting the series was a difficult task that ended in Oklahoma last September 2022. Starting production in early 2022, he referred to Oklahoma as “the Paris of the Southwest.” During the dog days of summer, shooting for multiple consecutive days was excruciatingly hot. Temperatures even reached triple digits.

“Being in Oklahoma has definitely prepared me for a lifetime in hell if I ever got sent there,” Stallone quipped on Instagram. Fans fervently wish that the sweltering summer won’t cause Sly to abandon Oklahoma forever. “I’d beg him to stay in town,” Shepherd said. “Stay in town, it’s perfect here.”

The Oklahoma City film studio, Prairie Surf Media–where much of the show was recorded–released a statement. “We loved hosting this incredible series for its first season and wish them the best wherever they land. Tulsa King’s success is undoubtedly a sign of the bright future for the burgeoning film and television industry in Oklahoma.”

Prairie Surf Media goes on to point out the stuff competition they get from other hot filming locations. “As we continue to grow this industry into something that competes with states like Georgia and California, we can’t be disappointed if productions need to go somewhere else to fulfill their financial needs. This was a win for Oklahoma.”