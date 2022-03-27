Count Sharon Osbourne among the millions of Foo Fighters fans mourning the loss of Taylor Hawkins.

The legendary drummer, with his Southern California cool vibe, died Friday outside Bogota, Colombia. The rock band was set to perform at a concert in Bogota after a successful music swing through South America.

Osbourne posted a black and white photo of Hawkins on her Twitter feed. She captioned it “Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children.”

Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins sending all our love to his wife and children 💔 pic.twitter.com/8NcnXOf1vr — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Fans gathered outside Hawkins’ hotel in Chapinero, near Bogota, for a quiet vigil. They prayed and brought flowers. setting up a memorial for the drummer who’d been with the rock band for more than two decades.

Both Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Mourned Taylor Hawkins

Hawkins’ death also touched those in the business. Sharon Osbourne isn’t a rock star. Rather, she’s married to one. She knows the difficult life of a musician having been married to Ozzy Osbourne since 1982. Plus, her father managed rock and rollers, including Black Sabbath. So it was natural she followed in the business. Besides marrying Ozzy, the king of dark heavy metal, she also managed his career.

Ozzy mourned the loss of Hawkins as well. He posted on Twitter: “Taylor Hawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy.”

Ozzy also retweeted a photo from the OzzFest account showing Hawkins smiling and playing the drums at an appearance at the festival.

The Foo Fighters first played Ozzfest in 1998. Grohl said organizers asked them to replace Korn. “Hey, I’ve never been one to back down from a terrible idea,” Grohl wrote in 2020, when he talked about the Ozzfest appearance.

On Saturday, details started coming out about how Hawkins died.

Authorities Said Hawkins Had Enlarged Heart, 10 Drugs in System At His Death

Colombian authorities didn’t mention the word overdose. But in a statement to the media, they said Hawkins had 10 different drugs in his system at the time of his death.

First responders discovered Hawkins in his hotel room. Someone had called medics, saying that a man was suffering from chest pains. The medics couldn’t revive Hawkins. He was declared dead at the scene.

The report issued Saturday said that Hawkins had antidepressants, benzodiazepines, opioids and THC in his system. Benzodiazepines are used to treat anxiety and include drugs like Xanax and Valium. THC is from marijuana.

A magazine in Colombia, quoting unnamed sources, said heroin was among the 10 drugs in Hawkins’ system. Heroin is an opioid. The report also said that Hawkins’ heart was enlarged, which likely contributed to his death.

Hawkins, 50, had battled drugs before. He overdosed on heroin in 2001 after attending a party in London. He was in a coma for days.

“I was partying in London one night,” Hawkins said in an interview with Kerrang! in 2020. “And I mistakenly did something and it changed everything. I believed the bull***t myth of live hard and fast, die young.

“I’m not here to preach about not doing drugs, because I loved doing drugs, but I just got out of control for a while and it almost got me.”